Accountant at IoT.nxt

Jun 3, 2021

The primary mission of the Accountant is responsible with ensuring all creditors are paid timeously and expenditure is correctly accounted for in the correct account and period.

Responsibilities:

  • Processes supplier’s invoices into ERP, ensuring goods are delivered and invoices are approved by business unit owner according to the DOA
  • Ensure suppliers are paid timeously according to the agreed payment terms specified in the master procurement agreement
  • Prepare supplier payment packs with the correct supporting documentation and as per policy
  • Supplier reconciliations prepared monthly
  • Preparation of month end journals
  • Establish tables of accounts and assign entries to proper accounts
  • Preparation of General ledger reconciliations
  • Ensuring the fixed asset register is updated monthly
  • Cash flow forecasting in creditors reconciliations
  • Monitoring of the creditors age analysis
  • Prepare, examine, or analyse accounting records and other financial reports to assess accuracy, completeness, and conformance to reporting and procedural standards.
  • Review supplier accounts for discrepancies and reconcile differences
  • Safeguarding of financial documentation in accordance with the policy and process

Requirements:

  • 2-5 years bookkeeping/accounting experience
  • 5+ years financial administration experience
  • 2 years’ experience in the management of full accounts receivables and accounts payables function
  • 2 years financial reporting experience
  • 2 years in profits and loss accounts, cash flow statements and variance analysis
  • 2 years experience in the reconciliation control and management of the fixed assets register.
  • Bachelor of Accounting Science degree or a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting degree
  • Sage/ Pastel/ Oracle/SAP courses preferable

Desired Skills:

  • Accounting
  • SAP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

