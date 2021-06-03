Accountant at IoT.nxt

The primary mission of the Accountant is responsible with ensuring all creditors are paid timeously and expenditure is correctly accounted for in the correct account and period.

Responsibilities:

Processes supplier’s invoices into ERP, ensuring goods are delivered and invoices are approved by business unit owner according to the DOA

Ensure suppliers are paid timeously according to the agreed payment terms specified in the master procurement agreement

Prepare supplier payment packs with the correct supporting documentation and as per policy

Supplier reconciliations prepared monthly

Preparation of month end journals

Establish tables of accounts and assign entries to proper accounts

Preparation of General ledger reconciliations

Ensuring the fixed asset register is updated monthly

Cash flow forecasting in creditors reconciliations

Monitoring of the creditors age analysis

Prepare, examine, or analyse accounting records and other financial reports to assess accuracy, completeness, and conformance to reporting and procedural standards.

Review supplier accounts for discrepancies and reconcile differences

Safeguarding of financial documentation in accordance with the policy and process

Requirements:

2-5 years bookkeeping/accounting experience

5+ years financial administration experience

2 years’ experience in the management of full accounts receivables and accounts payables function

2 years financial reporting experience

2 years in profits and loss accounts, cash flow statements and variance analysis

2 years experience in the reconciliation control and management of the fixed assets register.

Bachelor of Accounting Science degree or a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting degree

Sage/ Pastel/ Oracle/SAP courses preferable

Desired Skills:

Accounting

SAP

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position