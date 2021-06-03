Accountant Financial and Analytics at HEALTHCARE GROUP

The Accountant: Finance and Analytics will provide product, marketing and platform analytics, measurements and statistical reporting that will help with identifying market fit of the product as well as financial support to the Director Telehealth, by measuring:

– Product and platform performance,

– Usage and growth by applying the AARRR metrics,

– Helping to prepare financial statements, accounts, budgets, processing invoices, preparing VAT returns, and

– Analysing a wide range of financial data. The Incumbent will also a key member of the finance team supporting the Innovation Team as main priority.

Desired Skills:

– Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance with statistics up to third year or mathematical analytics’ up to third year

– Proven experience as an Analyst and Accountant with 2-3 years’ experience

exposure in the healthcare industry will be advantageous

– Strong ethics and discretion

as there will likely be sensitive information and figures discussed

– Ability to work after hours/ weekends and public holidays to meet project/tender submission deadlines

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our comprehensive and fully integrated portfolio of services sets a new benchmark in care management. Our brand promise is to deliver healthcare that combines business intelligence with excellence in healthcare management, packaged to meet each medical scheme and its members’ needs.

Learn more/Apply for this position