Accounts Admin Clerk

Our client a well-known auditing and accountancy firm is requiring the services of an accounts admin clerk, to start soonest at their branch in Piketberg, Cape Town.

Job Description

The following is some of the requirements needed to do this job:

Tax knowledge

Must be able to work on Patel

Must be able to work with the full Microsoft Office suite

Can do e-filing for clients and the company

Must be familiar with debtors and creditors functions within a company

You will literally be assisting all branch accountants with their documentation and will be asked to go above and beyond what is expected sometimes. So to be able to work independently and within a team is very important.

Minimum Requirements

Creditors

Debtors

Tax knowledge

Must have had accounting at school as a subject

Qualification will count to your favour, maybe BCOM Accounting or anything in this line of study.

Clear Credit and Criminal Record

Own Vehicle

Desired Skills:

Accounting

Taxation

Creditors

Debtors

admininstration

e-filling

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

