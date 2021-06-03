Our client a well-known auditing and accountancy firm is requiring the services of an accounts admin clerk, to start soonest at their branch in Piketberg, Cape Town.
Job Description
The following is some of the requirements needed to do this job:
- Tax knowledge
- Must be able to work on Patel
- Must be able to work with the full Microsoft Office suite
- Can do e-filing for clients and the company
- Must be familiar with debtors and creditors functions within a company
You will literally be assisting all branch accountants with their documentation and will be asked to go above and beyond what is expected sometimes. So to be able to work independently and within a team is very important.
Minimum Requirements
- Creditors
- Debtors
- Tax knowledge
- Must have had accounting at school as a subject
- Qualification will count to your favour, maybe BCOM Accounting or anything in this line of study.
- Clear Credit and Criminal Record
- Own Vehicle
Desired Skills:
- Accounting
- Taxation
- Creditors
- Debtors
- admininstration
- e-filling
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate