Accounts Payable Clerk at Merchants

The purpose of this position is to ensure that all creditors transactions are valid, accurate and complete.
Creditors payments
- Matches invoices to purchase orders daily
- Captures invoices on Accpac system
- Processes Purchase orders as requested
- Reconciles assigned vendor accounts (both local and foreign)
- Assists during half year and year end (audits)
Administration
- Files supporting documentation related to assigned vendors and ensures completeness of these records
- Files invoices of assigned vendors as received in awaiting processing tray
- Files invoices of assigned vendors as processed in awaiting payments file
- Files queries invoices and purchase orders in follow-ups tray
Desired Skills:
- Oral and written
- planning and organising
- attention to details
- problem solving
- customer service orientation
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Accounts Payable / Receivable
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Merchants is a leading BPO solution provider specialising in customer experience and customer interactions. We focus on people, process and technology to create exceptional customer experiences. We are passionate about people and our ability to attract the best talent, coupled with our rich history of success and innovation across different industries around the world, is what differentiates us from our competitors.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Performance Bonus