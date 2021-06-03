Accounts Payable Clerk at Merchants

The purpose of this position is to ensure that all creditors transactions are valid, accurate and complete.

Creditors payments

Matches invoices to purchase orders daily

Captures invoices on Accpac system

Processes Purchase orders as requested

Reconciles assigned vendor accounts (both local and foreign)

Assists during half year and year end (audits)

Administration

Files supporting documentation related to assigned vendors and ensures completeness of these records

Files invoices of assigned vendors as received in awaiting processing tray

Files invoices of assigned vendors as processed in awaiting payments file

Files queries invoices and purchase orders in follow-ups tray

Desired Skills:

Oral and written

planning and organising

attention to details

problem solving

customer service orientation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Accounts Payable / Receivable

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Merchants is a leading BPO solution provider specialising in customer experience and customer interactions. We focus on people, process and technology to create exceptional customer experiences. We are passionate about people and our ability to attract the best talent, coupled with our rich history of success and innovation across different industries around the world, is what differentiates us from our competitors.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

