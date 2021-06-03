Accounts Receivable Supervisor

Our client based in Fourways is looking for a Accounts Receivable Supervisor to join their team to establish controls to meet both internal and external audit requirements in addition to supporting prevailing company policies and procedures.

Role Description:

The Accounts Receivable Supervisors role is to establish controls to meet both internal and external audit requirements in addition to supporting prevailing company policies and procedures. The incumbent drives process improvements and controls in the Companys Revenue / Accounts Receivable function. Invoicing includes both fixed monthly tenancy charges and variable pass through invoicing of power and landlord costs, each of which will follow different processes. The incumbent ensures controls meet both internal and external audit requirements in addition to supporting prevailing company policies and procedures. The Accounts Receivable Supervisor manages employee performance, including but not limited to, thorough regular review of established metrics. The incumbent drives process improvements and control the Companys expenses.

Responsibilities:

Oversee and provide guidance to the Accounts Receivable team to ensure the smooth operations of Account Receivable and that its KPIs are being met.

Review Invoices and Credit notes prepared by team.

Liaising with Sales, property and utility teams on billing and collection issues to handle customers enquiries timely.

Initiate Debtors Meeting with required team members for resolution of debt issues.

Ensure the timely and accurate submission of monthly reports (revenue, accruals etc.) and debts analysis.

Participate or lead improvement projects on Account Receivable.

Provide support to Management on ad-hoc requests and reports.

Provide periodic inputs for cash flow report and forecast as required.

Ensure monthly statement of reconciliation on all account receivable related balances are maintained to support end of month financial close balances.

Maintain appropriate tax records where applicable in regard to Account Receivable.

Ensure accurate and complete application of cash to customer accounts is performed.

Ensure adequate controls are maintained around billing, reconciliations, and reporting in the Account Receivable unit.

Supervise and manage the performance of Accounts Receivable Administrators / Coordinators.

Proactively identify and resolve personnel issues in conjunction with Human Resources.

Recruit, develop and retain staff, partnering with Sr. Management and Human Resources. This includes on-boarding and orientation for new hires.

Provide disciplined performance management for team.

Define and communicate annual goals, perform formal and informal performance reviews, and ensure changes and updates are communicated in a timely and professional manner.

Create strong collaborative team environment.

Education and Experience:

Accounting Diploma or Degree in Accounting, or in a related field preferred.

Member of a professional accountant body preferred.

At least 3-5 years of experience in a finance, accounting role.

Knowledge of relevant computer programs like Oracle and Microsoft Excel is critical 4

Supervisory experience required

Oracle experience

Doing month end in Oracle

Strong excel skills

Experience in managing a team

Good understanding of accounts receivables (invoicing, receipt creation, cash application), withholding tax

Experience in driving process improvements and standardization

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

