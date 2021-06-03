ADMIN CONTROLLER
Requirements:
MInimum matric
Certificate/diploma in administration – advantageous
Warehouse & transportation experience
MIn 3yrs exp
Numerical and finance accumen
Work experience
Computer literate in Microsoft packages
Syspro experience or similar systems/programmes
Generate and mange purchase orders
Process invoicing
Control, manage & prepare payments – creditors
Admin and documentation with regards to transportation & fleet
Manage log sheets
Assist with payroll – timesheets, hours and any HR duties
If you are excellent in customer service and a champion in this department , apply without delay!
Temporary position with potential to become permanent.
Desired Skills:
- matric
- admin
- numeracy
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
Multi National client