Admin Controller

ADMIN CONTROLLER

Requirements:

MInimum matric

Certificate/diploma in administration – advantageous

Warehouse & transportation experience

MIn 3yrs exp

Numerical and finance accumen

Work experience

Computer literate in Microsoft packages

Syspro experience or similar systems/programmes

Generate and mange purchase orders

Process invoicing

Control, manage & prepare payments – creditors

Admin and documentation with regards to transportation & fleet

Manage log sheets

Assist with payroll – timesheets, hours and any HR duties

If you are excellent in customer service and a champion in this department , apply without delay!

Temporary position with potential to become permanent.

Desired Skills:

matric

admin

numeracy

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Multi National client

Learn more/Apply for this position