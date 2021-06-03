Admin/Warehouse Assistant at KingsleyIrons Recruitment

DESCRIPTION:

Leading Agriculture Company with an established international footprint, has an opportunity available for an organized and professional Admin/ Warehouse Assistant, to be based at their East Rand Warehouse.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Matric

Any Admin-related qualifications will be to your advantage

5 – 10 years’ experience in a similar role.

Strong Administration and Organizational skills.

Stock Control experience/ Inventory/warehouse Experience essential

RESPONSIBILITIES:

You should have a talent for admin, systems and stock/inventory management – there is a lot going on in a busy Warehouse, and delivery is always of the utmost importance, so strong organizational/administration skills are a non-negotiable!

You will be responsible for:

Purchase orders, Receipts, Petty Cash, Invoicing, Inventory, Order book updates, Controlling staff hours, and General Office Administration.

You will be also be responsible for assisting the Admin Manager with stock and inventory management, so it would be ideal if you have some prior experience in a stock related environment, as well as some inventory systems knowledge/experience – they use Great Plains.

Desired Skills:

Great Plains

inventory systems knowledge/experienc

