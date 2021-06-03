Area Manager / Sales Managers / Consumer at 10 X Global

Introduction

Our companies were established over 20 years ago & have both National and International branches.

We are currently expanding our Medical equipment and Personalized health industry sector.

Ten times Global is sourcing well-spoken, goal driven candidates to develop and train for these new roles.

We want to make you part of our dynamic winning team and family orientated atmosphere.

Should your application be successful, we offer the following:

Remuneration package and company benefits to be discussed during interview.

Excellent opportunity to grow and be promoted with recognition for hard work.

We will develop your communication-, interpersonal- and team management skills and provide training on business management and development.

Supportive, positive working environment.

Ons maatskappy is 20 jaar gelede gestig met Nationale en Internationale takke.

Ons brei huidiglik uit op ons mediese toerusting en persoonlike gesondheid industrie sektor.

Ten Times global is opsoek na doelgerigte, wel gesproke kandidate om te ontwikkel en op te lei vir hierdie nuwe rolle.

Ons wil jou deel maak van ons dinamiese wenspan in ? familie gerienteerde atmosfeer.

Sou jou applikasie suksesvol wees bied ons die volgende:

Vergoedings pakket met maatskappy voordele sal tydens onderhoud bespreek word.

Uitstekende groei geleenthede en erkenning vir harde werk.

Ons gaan jou kommunikasie-, interpersoonlike-, en besigheids bestuursvaardighede ontwikkel en opleiding verskaf.

Ondersteunende, positiewe werks omstandighede.

Desired Skills:

Own transport. –

Self-disciplined individual. –

Success driven. –

Good problem-solving skills. –

Ability to work independently. –

Bilingual in Afrikaans and English would be beneficial.

