Azure Server Administrator

Duties:
- Install new/rebuild existing servers and configure hardware, peripherals, services, settings, storage.
- Designing and supporting systems that provide easy and natural end-user access.
- Perform daily backup operations, ensuring all required file systems and system data are successfully backed up to the appropriate media.
- Support production systems as required by optimizing performance, resolving production problems, and providing timely follow-up on reported problems and incidents.
- Repair and recover from hardware or software failures.
- Coordinate and communicate with impacted constituencies.
- Resolving customer issues including complex technical scenarios.
- Establish performance standards and proactively monitors performance.
- Creating and maintaining system documentation.
- Establish IT policies, standards, practices and security measures to ensure effective and consistent information processing operations and to safeguard information resources.
- Working with existing systems to track and manage requests and issues.
- Familiarity with Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, Security, OS Internal concepts, IIS
Administration experience.
- Experience with VMWare configuration and administration.
- Experience with Unified Messaging (MS Exchange 2016 and 2019)
- Familiarity with networking tools (ping, tracert, tracemon, NetMon, wire shark, etc.).
- Experience with scripting tools such as XML and PowerShell.
- Experience working with and maintaining MS SQL Server, including performance tuning.
- Server clustering experience.
- Experience with data reconciliation and migration between data environments (e.g.
- dev, test, staging, prod, etc).
- Experience with Virtualized storage including vendors like Dell, HP, Nimble and Microsoft. ISCSI and Fiber channel SAN – storage experience.
- Experience with Azure cloud. Deployments of Azure resources, policies and security.
Education and Qualifications:
- Grade 12
- National Diploma in Information Technology
- A+ and N+
- MCSE 2016
- Exchange 2016 and 2019
- Sharepoint 2016
- Azure Administrator
- ITIL V3 Foundation
Experience Required:
- 5 years’ experience as a server administrator
- 6 years’ experience in an IT environment
OTHER:
- Driver’s licence and own reliable transport essential
Desired Skills:
- ITIL
- Azure
- Azure Administrator
- Sharepoint
- Exchange
- Mcse
- A+
- N+
- SAN
- Vmware
- Microsoft Exchange
- XML
- MSSQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Insurance company based in Pretoria seeks to employ an experienced Azure Server Administrator, with a minimum of 5 years experience in the same role.
