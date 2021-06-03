Azure Server Administrator

Jun 3, 2021

Duties:

  • Install new/rebuild existing servers and configure hardware, peripherals, services, settings, storage.
  • Designing and supporting systems that provide easy and natural end-user access.
  • Perform daily backup operations, ensuring all required file systems and system data are successfully backed up to the appropriate media.
  • Support production systems as required by optimizing performance, resolving production problems, and providing timely follow-up on reported problems and incidents.
  • Repair and recover from hardware or software failures.
  • Coordinate and communicate with impacted constituencies.
  • Resolving customer issues including complex technical scenarios.
  • Establish performance standards and proactively monitors performance.
  • Creating and maintaining system documentation.
  • Establish IT policies, standards, practices and security measures to ensure effective and consistent information processing operations and to safeguard information resources.
  • Working with existing systems to track and manage requests and issues.
  • Familiarity with Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, Security, OS Internal concepts, IIS
    Administration experience.
  • Experience with VMWare configuration and administration.
  • Experience with Unified Messaging (MS Exchange 2016 and 2019)
  • Familiarity with networking tools (ping, tracert, tracemon, NetMon, wire shark, etc.).
  • Experience with scripting tools such as XML and PowerShell.
  • Experience working with and maintaining MS SQL Server, including performance tuning.
  • Server clustering experience.
  • Experience with data reconciliation and migration between data environments (e.g.
  • dev, test, staging, prod, etc).
  • Experience with Virtualized storage including vendors like Dell, HP, Nimble and Microsoft. ISCSI and Fiber channel SAN – storage experience.
  • Experience with Azure cloud. Deployments of Azure resources, policies and security.

Education and Qualifications:

  • Grade 12
  • National Diploma in Information Technology
  • A+ and N+
  • MCSE 2016
  • Exchange 2016 and 2019
  • Sharepoint 2016
  • Azure Administrator
  • ITIL V3 Foundation

Experience Required:

  • 5 years’ experience as a server administrator
  • 6 years’ experience in an IT environment

OTHER:

  • Driver’s licence and own reliable transport essential

Desired Skills:

  • ITIL
  • Azure
  • Azure Administrator
  • Sharepoint
  • Exchange
  • Mcse
  • A+
  • N+
  • SAN
  • Vmware
  • Microsoft Exchange
  • XML
  • MSSQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Insurance company based in Pretoria seeks to employ an experienced Azure Server Administrator, with a minimum of 5 years experience in the same role.

Driver’s licence and own reliable transport essential

