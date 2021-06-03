Azure Server Administrator

Duties:

Install new/rebuild existing servers and configure hardware, peripherals, services, settings, storage.

Designing and supporting systems that provide easy and natural end-user access.

Perform daily backup operations, ensuring all required file systems and system data are successfully backed up to the appropriate media.

Support production systems as required by optimizing performance, resolving production problems, and providing timely follow-up on reported problems and incidents.

Repair and recover from hardware or software failures.

Coordinate and communicate with impacted constituencies.

Resolving customer issues including complex technical scenarios.

Establish performance standards and proactively monitors performance.

Creating and maintaining system documentation.

Establish IT policies, standards, practices and security measures to ensure effective and consistent information processing operations and to safeguard information resources.

Working with existing systems to track and manage requests and issues.

Familiarity with Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, Security, OS Internal concepts, IIS

Administration experience.

Experience with VMWare configuration and administration.

Experience with Unified Messaging (MS Exchange 2016 and 2019)

Familiarity with networking tools (ping, tracert, tracemon, NetMon, wire shark, etc.).

Experience with scripting tools such as XML and PowerShell.

Experience working with and maintaining MS SQL Server, including performance tuning.

Server clustering experience.

Experience with data reconciliation and migration between data environments (e.g.

dev, test, staging, prod, etc).

Experience with Virtualized storage including vendors like Dell, HP, Nimble and Microsoft. ISCSI and Fiber channel SAN – storage experience.

Experience with Azure cloud. Deployments of Azure resources, policies and security.

Education and Qualifications:

Grade 12

National Diploma in Information Technology

A+ and N+

MCSE 2016

Exchange 2016 and 2019

Sharepoint 2016

Azure Administrator

ITIL V3 Foundation

Experience Required:

5 years’ experience as a server administrator

6 years’ experience in an IT environment

OTHER:

Driver’s licence and own reliable transport essential

Desired Skills:

ITIL

Azure

Azure Administrator

Sharepoint

Exchange

Mcse

A+

N+

SAN

Vmware

Microsoft Exchange

XML

MSSQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Insurance company based in Pretoria seeks to employ an experienced Azure Server Administrator, with a minimum of 5 years experience in the same role.



