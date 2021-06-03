Building School Co-Ordinator at Ntice Search

Our client, a manufacturer of masonry, paver and concrete earth retaining systems, is looking for a Building School Coordinator based in Durban to recruit and train learners to a level where they are competent to be employed as bricklayers with outside organizationsJob Description

Training & Assessment Conducts pre-assessment of learners to establish suitability for training Prepares course material to provide both theoretical and practical exposure. Training modules are broken down into specific tasks relevant to application Conducts training courses according to course material/unit standards. Duration of courses is dependent on learner needs and level of competence Assesses learners on competence relative to specific tasks set Sources appropriate building sites and accompanies learners on site visits in order to familiarize them with bricklaying methodology Facilitates onsite training when need arises Refers learner grievances to H R Development Manager for appropriate action. Management & Administration Manages the day-to-day activities of the Building Training Centre Liaises with CETA to resolve learner application queries Monitors performance of learners and completes daily assessment forms Files daily assessment forms for inspection purposes Ensures security of all Training School tools and equipment Ensures good housekeeping standard are maintained throughout the school Ensures that stock levels of all equipment, stationery and perishables are maintained to meet utilization requirements Ensures that all safety standards are adhered to Marketing Liaises with community leaders, developers and construction companies in order recruit learners Assesses the need for press advertising and advises the HR Development Manager of requirements Liaises with Department with Government Departments to obtain sponsorship Approaches construction companies to secure practical exposure/employment for qualified learners. Arranges certificate presentation ceremonies. This entails sourcing appropriate guest speakers and co-ordinating attendance at presentations Maintains data base of qualified learners and sources and provides qualified bricklayers as requested



RequirementsEducation & Qualification

Matric

Qualified Bricklayer

Training Assessor

Experience

Proven working experience in bricklaying & plastering

Able to communicate effectively in English, Afrikaans and at least one African language

Good people skills

Ability to market the Building Training Centres and control the administration of the Centre

