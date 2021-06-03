Building School Co-Ordinator at Ntice Search

Our client, a manufacturer of masonry, paver and concrete earth retaining systems, is looking for a Building School Coordinator based in Durban to recruit and train learners to a level where they are competent to be employed as bricklayers with outside organizationsJob Description
- Training & Assessment
- Conducts pre-assessment of learners to establish suitability for training
- Prepares course material to provide both theoretical and practical exposure. Training modules are broken down into specific tasks relevant to application
- Conducts training courses according to course material/unit standards. Duration of courses is dependent on learner needs and level of competence
- Assesses learners on competence relative to specific tasks set
- Sources appropriate building sites and accompanies learners on site visits in order to familiarize them with bricklaying methodology
- Facilitates onsite training when need arises
- Refers learner grievances to H R Development Manager for appropriate action.
- Management & Administration
- Manages the day-to-day activities of the Building Training Centre
- Liaises with CETA to resolve learner application queries
- Monitors performance of learners and completes daily assessment forms
- Files daily assessment forms for inspection purposes
- Ensures security of all Training School tools and equipment
- Ensures good housekeeping standard are maintained throughout the school
- Ensures that stock levels of all equipment, stationery and perishables are maintained to meet utilization requirements
- Ensures that all safety standards are adhered to
- Marketing
- Liaises with community leaders, developers and construction companies in order recruit learners
- Assesses the need for press advertising and advises the HR Development Manager of requirements
- Liaises with Department with Government Departments to obtain sponsorship
- Approaches construction companies to secure practical exposure/employment for qualified learners.
- Arranges certificate presentation ceremonies. This entails sourcing appropriate guest speakers and co-ordinating attendance at presentations
- Maintains data base of qualified learners and sources and provides qualified bricklayers as requested
RequirementsEducation & Qualification
- Matric
- Qualified Bricklayer
- Training Assessor
Experience
- Proven working experience in bricklaying & plastering
- Able to communicate effectively in English, Afrikaans and at least one African language
- Good people skills
- Ability to market the Building Training Centres and control the administration of the Centre