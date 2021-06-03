Building School Co-Ordinator at Ntice Search

Jun 3, 2021

Our client, a manufacturer of masonry, paver and concrete earth retaining systems, is looking for a Building School Coordinator based in Durban to recruit and train learners to a level where they are competent to be employed as bricklayers with outside organizationsJob Description

  • Training & Assessment
    • Conducts pre-assessment of learners to establish suitability for training
    • Prepares course material to provide both theoretical and practical exposure. Training modules are broken down into specific tasks relevant to application
    • Conducts training courses according to course material/unit standards. Duration of courses is dependent on learner needs and level of competence
    • Assesses learners on competence relative to specific tasks set
    • Sources appropriate building sites and accompanies learners on site visits in order to familiarize them with bricklaying methodology
    • Facilitates onsite training when need arises
    • Refers learner grievances to H R Development Manager for appropriate action.
    • Management & Administration
      • Manages the day-to-day activities of the Building Training Centre
      • Liaises with CETA to resolve learner application queries
      • Monitors performance of learners and completes daily assessment forms
      • Files daily assessment forms for inspection purposes
      • Ensures security of all Training School tools and equipment
      • Ensures good housekeeping standard are maintained throughout the school
      • Ensures that stock levels of all equipment, stationery and perishables are maintained to meet utilization requirements
      • Ensures that all safety standards are adhered to
      • Marketing
        • Liaises with community leaders, developers and construction companies in order recruit learners
        • Assesses the need for press advertising and advises the HR Development Manager of requirements
        • Liaises with Department with Government Departments to obtain sponsorship
        • Approaches construction companies to secure practical exposure/employment for qualified learners.
        • Arranges certificate presentation ceremonies. This entails sourcing appropriate guest speakers and co-ordinating attendance at presentations
        • Maintains data base of qualified learners and sources and provides qualified bricklayers as requested

RequirementsEducation & Qualification

  • Matric
  • Qualified Bricklayer
  • Training Assessor

Experience

  • Proven working experience in bricklaying & plastering
  • Able to communicate effectively in English, Afrikaans and at least one African language
  • Good people skills
  • Ability to market the Building Training Centres and control the administration of the Centre

