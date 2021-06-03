Business Analyst at Reverside

Business Analysis Role in JHB/CPT -EE/Non-EE position – Local / Any

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking forBusiness AnalysisProfessionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience in Business Analysisand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Tech Stack as per client

Define the strategy and drive digital initiatives that support and enhance the digital customer experience across all digital channels

– Ensure customer centricity in all activities

– Drive the design, development and optimisation of the digital channel experience

– Align to other non-digital platform channel strategies and content

– Act as digital owner that drives all digital channel interactions

– Define and own application roadmap

– Understanding of analytics across the platforms and derive enhancements required

– Manage technology interfaces with IT (web, mobile,apis)

– Ensure alignment with other development squads that have dependencies

– Monitor industry trends around digital content consumptions in various markets

– Identify innovative opportunities to optimise and enhance applications and interfaces

– Lead innovative thinking and provide insights to new technology

– Maintain knowledge of new trends, developments, in the space

– Drive delivery by co-ordinating development process

– knowledge of agile methodologies and ceremonies

– documentation of requirements and sprint reports

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

