BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER – SM

Position: Business Development Manager
Location: Kempton Park
Requirements:
Engineering Degree ideally required and/or Sales and Marketing BCom.
Not less than 14 years of business development experience within the Industrial Chemicals Environment.
Must have a working knowledge of contractual issues with strong business and financial skills.
Track record required of having built and maintained successful client relationships.
- Identifying new sales leads
- Pitching products and/or services
- Maintaining fruitful relationships with existing customers
- Generating sales leads
- Researching organisations and individuals online (especially on social media) to identify new leads and potential new markets
- Researching the needs of other companies and learning who makes decisions about purchasing
- Contacting potential clients via email or phone to establish rapport and set up meetings
- Planning and overseeing new marketing initiatives
- Attending conferences, meetings, and industry events
- Preparing PowerPoint presentations and sales displays
- Contacting clients to inform them about new developments in the company’s products
- Developing quotes and proposals
- Negotiating and renegotiating by phone, email, and in-person
- Developing sales goals for the team and ensuring they are met
- Training personnel and helping team members develop their skills
- Report writing and providing feedback to senior management
Desired Skills:
- Industrial Chemicals Environment
- BDM
- Business Development
- water treatment
- engineer
- project sales
- industrial chemicals
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree