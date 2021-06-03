BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER – SM

Jun 3, 2021

Position: Business Development Manager
Location: Kempton Park

Requirements:

Engineering Degree ideally required and/or Sales and Marketing BCom.

Not less than 14 years of business development experience within the Industrial Chemicals Environment.

Must have a working knowledge of contractual issues with strong business and financial skills.

Track record required of having built and maintained successful client relationships.

  • Identifying new sales leads
  • Pitching products and/or services
  • Maintaining fruitful relationships with existing customers
  • Generating sales leads
  • Researching organisations and individuals online (especially on social media) to identify new leads and potential new markets
  • Researching the needs of other companies and learning who makes decisions about purchasing
  • Contacting potential clients via email or phone to establish rapport and set up meetings
  • Planning and overseeing new marketing initiatives
  • Attending conferences, meetings, and industry events
  • Preparing PowerPoint presentations and sales displays
  • Contacting clients to inform them about new developments in the company’s products
  • Developing quotes and proposals
  • Negotiating and renegotiating by phone, email, and in-person
  • Developing sales goals for the team and ensuring they are met
  • Training personnel and helping team members develop their skills
  • Report writing and providing feedback to senior management

Desired Skills:

  • Industrial Chemicals Environment
  • BDM
  • Business Development
  • water treatment
  • engineer
  • project sales
  • industrial chemicals

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position