Business Operations Specialist at Universal Healthcare Pty Ltd

POSITION: BUSINESS OPERATIONS SPECIALIST

REPORTS TO: CLIENT OPERATIONS MANAGER

DESCRIPTION

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Implementations Management, Incident Management, Admin Management, Quality Control, Internal and External Customer Satisfaction and Collaboration.

MOTIVATION:

One of MediKredit’s key strategic goals is Operational Excellence. A key factor to achieving this is to ensure that all implementations of our customers are streamlined, successful and that all operational matters are resolved within the shortest timeframe possible.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Implementations Management (Standard & Customised)

Manage Implementations for specified funds in terms of:

Queries

Incidents

Specifications

Sales Efforts

Monitoring

Source all information for implementations and ensure understanding of products – take responsibility for learning.

Follow all processes related to Implementation Management.

Manage SOL Implementations or changes.

Incident Management:

Identify and log all incidents as per the incident logging SOP and drive to closure in the shortest possible time.

Management of internal or external impact of incidents with the relevant resources.

Identify impacted areas or parties and inform or communicate to these where required.

Review and request closure providing a detailed root cause, resolution and continuous improvement.

Attend incident meetings and provide feedback on the tickets as the resource.

Resolve all queries and provide detailed feedback to the fund in the shortest time possible for all specified funds.

Administration Management:

Produce accurate and quality Operations meeting agendas and minutes before and after monthly or quarterly Operations meetings.

Analysing and present the standard operational report pack for specified funds on a monthly basis (on a quarterly basis for agreed funds).

Review and understand the Business reports that are presented to funds on a monthly or quarterly basis.

Maintain a report schedule per fund on the Marketing drive and ensure the schedule is updated monthly.

Compile and maintain the Contact Matrix per fund saved on Public Folders.

Quality Control:

Plan each implementation in terms of Project Management methodology.

Monitor SLA’s agreed to in C1 contracts to ensure compliance.

Provide input for the continuous improvement and enhancement of the Implementation Forms and Process, including the checklists.

Identify areas for continuous improvement at MediKredit and/or funds by observing incidents, implementation, client complaints, comments, reports and other sources. Proactive issue resolution.

Update and maintain allocated SOP’s as per the review dates and identify interim changes to the SOP’s and action accordingly.

Manage the entire operational process for specified funds including supporting areas for incidents and adhoc’s.

Build an Operational Base to operationalise the Funds in terms of support internally.

Ensure monitoring of implementations are performed as per SOP.

Review RMR and Back-end Rejections reports from fund control and report and implement rules/checks to reduce the high impact RMR’s or rejections.

Train funds and 3rd parties on MK processes and systems.

Internal and External Customer Satisfaction:

Schedule and chair Operational Meetings on a monthly basis. This serves as the primary client contact meeting to drive implementations.

Ensure that funds are kept abreast of legislation changes, product withdrawals, new products or MMAP categories changes in order to request changes to rules.

Attend Implementation Action Meeting and provide feedback or discuss requirements for implementations.

Consult with SQA in terms of test cases and business requirements for all implementations that require testing.

Ensure all affected departments are up to date with the status of all actions for specified funds by providing feedback.

Ensure the Relationship Managers are kept abreast of all matters that impact on Customer Relationships.

Ensure that the Customer Care department understands new implementations in order to resolve provider/funder queries and to perform successful monitoring.

Attend Incident Meetings and provide feedback on all incidents at these meetings.

Collaboration:

Support the team and the COM with other tasks as and when required to ensure Team Success.

Support the sales efforts of the MediKredit team by identifying and influencing client needs and priorities.

Share knowledge gained based on incidents and implementations with the rest of the BOP and OA team on a monthly basis.

Support other departments by providing timeous feedback on documents requested.

Comply with all Departmental and Company Policies and Procedures.

Attend all departmental meetings to stay up-to-date with matters affecting the department/industry.

Provide the rest of the Client Management team with an update/training on new functionality developed on your request.

INTERNAL RELATIONSHIPS

(Who will he/she communicate with at the office in order to be able to meet his/her objectives?)

CEO

Client Operations Manager

Head of Clinical and Client Management

Head of Business Development and Sales

Relationship Managers

Business Operations Specialists

Implementations Department

Data Admin

SQA

Quality Assurance/QC

Fund Control

Project Office

IT Department

Clinical Department

EXTERNAL RELATIONSHIPS

(Who will he/she communicate with outside of the office in order to meet his/her objectives?)

Outsource Project Houses

Funders & Providers

Consultants

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS

Matric/ Grade 12

Relevant Tertiary Qualification would be advantageous

At least 2 years post graduate experience in operations within a medical corporate environment

Clinical experience would be advantageous

Experience with analysing a business need, extracting the requirements into a functional specification

Customer interaction experience

SKILLS REQUIREMENTS

(What skills are required to manage this function successfully?)

Strong analytical skills – problem solver

Attention to detail, planning, prioritisation and follow-up

Interpersonal skills

Self-starter and self-managed with a proactive mindset

Computer literate

Negotiating skills

Leadership qualities

Presentation skills

Communication skills

Strong written English skills are important

Initiative

Ability to work under pressure

Assertiveness

Persistence

Independence

DIMENSIONS

Customer Focus

Decision Making

Planning and Organising

Gaining Commitment

Managing Work

Work Standards

Information Monitoring

Continuous Improvement

Initiating Action

Meeting Leadership

Quality Orientation

Product and Technical Knowledge

Applied Learning

Sales Ability and Persuasiveness

COMPUTER LITERACY

Proficiency with the following programmes is required:

MS Word

MS Excel

MS Outlook/ email

MS Explorer/Internet

WORK REQUIREMENTS

The position will be based in Sunninghill, Sandton.

Some travel may be required for the purpose of meeting with clients, stakeholders, or off-site personnel/management.

THE EMPLOYMENT EQUITY APPROACH OF UNIVERSAL HEALTHCARE BROADLY AIMS TO:

Foster diversity in the workplace;

Promote equal opportunity and fair treatment in employment through the elimination of all forms of unfair discrimination.

Desired Skills:

Strong analytical

Interpersonal Skills

Negotiatting

Wok under pressure

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

2 to 5 years Infrastructure / Operations Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

