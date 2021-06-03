C# / ASP.net Developer at Deloitte 3

I am urgently looking for a highly experienced C# / ASP.net Developer who has extensive experience making customizations on Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O (preferred) and AX (acceptable), and writing JSON/SOAP based Web Services and exposing them for consumption by 3rdparties.Contract opportunitySomeone who is available to start immediately – developments must be completed in the next two [URL Removed] developer will be required to work overtime (after hours and weekends) to enable the client requirements ahead of the User Acceptance Testing (UAT) – the relevant teams will be available to support the developer on the [URL Removed] this is you or you may know someone that matches the requirements, please submit CVs to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

C

ASP

net

Developer

Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O Contract opportunity

Learn more/Apply for this position