Claims Manager with at least 8 years’ experience in Personal Lines, Commercial and Corporate Claims and minimum 5 years’ managerial experience within the short term insurance claims environment, required to manage the claims department by providing superior claims service and build relationships with service providers. Position based in Cape Town City Bowl.
Minimum requirements:
- Matric or equivalent
- NQF4 or NQF5 Short Term Insurance qualifications required
- RE5 essential
- Minimum 8 years’ claims experience – Personal Lines, Commercial and Corporate
- Minimum 5 years’ managerial experience in a claims department required
Responsibilities:
- Manage the claims department by providing superior claims service and build relationships with service providers
- Minimise cancellations
- Meet retentions targets
- Minimise claims and claims expenses
- Accurate communication to all stakeholders
- Relationship management with all stakeholders
- Manage claims process end to end
- Process and ensure all claims and recoveries are processed within required parameters
- Complaint resolution
- Ensure SLA’s are met
- Claim settlement process adherence
- Follow and adhere to underwriting processes for cancellations
- Adhere to company mandates
- Compile and distribute reports
- Payments from Insurer to Broker and Broker to Clients
- Inform and advise underwriters regarding risks posed to claims
- Approve valid and complete mandated claims
- QA reviews to ensure compliance
- Performance management of direct reports
If you are a South African citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a two week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.
