Claims Manager with at least 8 years’ experience in Personal Lines, Commercial and Corporate Claims and minimum 5 years’ managerial experience within the short term insurance claims environment, required to manage the claims department by providing superior claims service and build relationships with service providers. Position based in Cape Town City Bowl.

Minimum requirements:

Matric or equivalent

NQF4 or NQF5 Short Term Insurance qualifications required

RE5 essential

Minimum 8 years’ claims experience – Personal Lines, Commercial and Corporate

Minimum 5 years’ managerial experience in a claims department required

Responsibilities:

Manage the claims department by providing superior claims service and build relationships with service providers

Minimise cancellations

Meet retentions targets

Minimise claims and claims expenses

Accurate communication to all stakeholders

Relationship management with all stakeholders

Manage claims process end to end

Process and ensure all claims and recoveries are processed within required parameters

Complaint resolution

Ensure SLA’s are met

Claim settlement process adherence

Follow and adhere to underwriting processes for cancellations

Adhere to company mandates

Compile and distribute reports

Payments from Insurer to Broker and Broker to Clients

Inform and advise underwriters regarding risks posed to claims

Approve valid and complete mandated claims

QA reviews to ensure compliance

Performance management of direct reports

If you are a South African citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]

Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a two week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

