Cloud Developer

Purpose of the role:

Design and develop robust, testable and maintainable software solutions that will be deployed to the cloud.

Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.

Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing platform.

Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to software applications.

Minimum Requirements

Qualifications:

Matric

BSC Degree – Computer Science / IT (must have outstanding marks/results)

Azure Certifications

Experience, Skills & Knowledge:

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a C# .NET, SQL & Azure role

Minimum of 3 years Azure experience

Advanced .NET platform knowledge

.NET Core

Experience with Microsoft Web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF)

Solid experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice

Experience in domain driven design (DDD)

Experience in test driven development (TDD)

Kubernetes / Micro Services exposure will be advantageous

DevOps CI/CD Pipelines

Restful service experience

Special Requirements:

Willing to work overtime (As an exception when required)

Perform standby duties; (As an exception when required)

Must have own and reliable transport.

Must live in Pretoria / OR relocate closer to work

Role duties:

Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software.

Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software.

Document and direct software testing and validation procedures;Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications.

Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up-to-date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company.

Desired Skills:

C#

.NET

SQL

Azure

.NET Core

APS.NET MVC

Web API

WCF

SQL Server

ORM Framework

DDD

TDD

Kubernetes

Micro Services

DevOps CI/CD Pipelines

Restful

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for businesses that want to launch their own banking and payment solutions – Financial Services Company

Learn more/Apply for this position