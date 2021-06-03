Cloud Developer

Purpose of the role:

  • Design and develop robust, testable and maintainable software solutions that will be deployed to the cloud.
  • Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
  • Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing platform.
  • Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to software applications.

Minimum Requirements
Qualifications:

  • Matric
  • BSC Degree – Computer Science / IT (must have outstanding marks/results)
  • Azure Certifications

Experience, Skills & Knowledge:

  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a C# .NET, SQL & Azure role
  • Minimum of 3 years Azure experience
  • Advanced .NET platform knowledge
  • .NET Core
  • Experience with Microsoft Web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF)
  • Solid experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice
  • Experience in domain driven design (DDD)
  • Experience in test driven development (TDD)
  • Kubernetes / Micro Services exposure will be advantageous
  • DevOps CI/CD Pipelines
  • Restful service experience

Special Requirements:

  • Willing to work overtime (As an exception when required)
  • Perform standby duties; (As an exception when required)
  • Must have own and reliable transport.
  • Must live in Pretoria / OR relocate closer to work

Role duties:

  • Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software.
  • Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software.
  • Document and direct software testing and validation procedures;Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications.
  • Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up-to-date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .NET
  • SQL
  • Azure
  • .NET Core
  • APS.NET MVC
  • Web API
  • WCF
  • SQL Server
  • ORM Framework
  • DDD
  • TDD
  • Kubernetes
  • Micro Services
  • DevOps CI/CD Pipelines
  • Restful

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for businesses that want to launch their own banking and payment solutions – Financial Services Company

