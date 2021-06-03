Continuous Improvement Engineer

Our client, within the manufacturing industry seeks to appoint a dynamic Continuous Improvement Engineer, to join their team based in Durban. The successful candidate will be responsible for contributing to the implementation of Lean-Sigma type improvement projects by integrating the Continuous Improvement department within the plant and support the cultural transformation towards a culture of continuous improvement.

Key Duties

Contributes to the definition of projects, the construction and animation of the site progress plan.

Support and assist operational staff in the implementation of continuous improvement.

Manage or lead major projects (LEAN Sigma, 5S, Company projects) in close collaboration with managers and operational staff, while involving the appropriate change management.

Coordinate and ensure the proper functioning of progress initiatives according to the standards defined or to be defined.

Share best practices with the Continuous Improvement referent for Tricks.

Design and conduct time and motion studies to develop standard work routines; best practises and realistic/measurable productivity expectations.

Collaborate and communicate the above mentioned with Head of Departments (HODs) and Development team.

Performing routine audits of systems and operational processes.

Advise on improvements of Key Performance Indicators that impacts operations and processes with different stakeholders.

Perform data analysis to identify opportunities and risks in storage optimisation, material handling and process conformance.

Capture: design and make recommendations to process flow through risk, security, and productivity gap analysis.

Develop and maintain work standards and characteristics that promote efficient staff and facility utilization.

Design, implement and maintain 5s initiatives across all departments.

Support continuous improvement projects and initiatives by actively adhering to lean principles, design of experiments (ex: Six Sigma; Simulation design etc.)

Assist in identifying facility design requirements based on activity levels, flow, and business requirements.

Development and construction of tools to aid operations in their day-to-day activities.

Desired Skills:

BEng Industrial Engineering. –

Minimum 5 years relevant experience within a Manufacturing Environment. –

Ideally Black Belt certified with extensive knowledge in Continuous Improvement. –

Knowledge of simulations and models advantageous –

High level of proficiency with MS Office packages

