Corporate Finance Associate at Letsema Corporate Finance

CORPORATE FINANCE CONSULTANT
Letsema is looking for a an experienced Corporate Finance Associate. We are looking to engage with candidates who have a sincere interest in developing knowledge in the Corporate Finance arena; across the core pillars of Mergers & Acquisitions, Capital Raising, Due Diligence, Valuations and Financial Modelling.
“Corporate Finance Services that help business realise value from their most valuable asset – their business”
Key responsibilities:
- Financial analysis across all Strategic Projects
- Provide detailed analysis of costs in all Strategic Projects, including RFI & RFP
- Support with the delivery of IT Strategic programmes and provide finance support to the delivery of projects by Project Owners
- Assist with business cases across Strategic Projects
- Documentation of business cases (including Product Value Chain – Customer view)
Qualifications:
- CA (SA) or CA (SA) with 2+ years Corporate Finance Experience
- Financial Services experience advantageous
Skills & Characteristics:
- Firm understanding of IRFS
- External Audit
- Professional and ethical
- Analytical, with a problem solving mindset
- Strong communicator to both internal and external clients
- Able to work independently and as a part of a team and build relationships
- Advanced MS Office experience (particularly in Excel and Power Point)
- Detail and action orientated
- Self-starter, energetic and hard working
- Highly numerate
- Resiliant and flexible
Desired Skills:
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Capital Raising
- Due Diligence
- Valuations
- Financial Modelling
- corporate finance
- CA(SA)
- CFA
- RFI
- RFP
- Business case
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service
- 2 to 5 years Corporate Lending
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Honours
- Chartered Financial Analyst
- South African Institute of Chartered Accountant
About The Employer:
MORE ABOUT LETSEMA
Letsema, founded in 1996, is a black-owned management consulting firm at the heart of a diversified investment group. The word “Letsema” is of Sotho origin, meaning people coming together to work for a common purpose. This sense of collective effort towards a shared vision is our underlying commitment.
With long-term thinking and a broad base of skills, intellect and IP, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society. Each leg of our business – Consulting, Investments and Foundation – reinforces the other, setting them apart and making them stronger.
Our consultancy provides six specialist practice areas across the value chain, helping companies set direction, accelerate their journey and ensure sustainability.