Corporate Finance Associate at Letsema Corporate Finance

CORPORATE FINANCE CONSULTANT

Letsema is looking for a an experienced Corporate Finance Associate. We are looking to engage with candidates who have a sincere interest in developing knowledge in the Corporate Finance arena; across the core pillars of Mergers & Acquisitions, Capital Raising, Due Diligence, Valuations and Financial Modelling.

“Corporate Finance Services that help business realise value from their most valuable asset – their business”

Key responsibilities:

Financial analysis across all Strategic Projects

Provide detailed analysis of costs in all Strategic Projects, including RFI & RFP

Support with the delivery of IT Strategic programmes and provide finance support to the delivery of projects by Project Owners

Assist with business cases across Strategic Projects

Documentation of business cases (including Product Value Chain – Customer view)

Qualifications:

CA (SA) or CA (SA) with 2+ years Corporate Finance Experience

Financial Services experience advantageous

Skills & Characteristics:

Firm understanding of IRFS

External Audit

Professional and ethical

Analytical, with a problem solving mindset

Strong communicator to both internal and external clients

Able to work independently and as a part of a team and build relationships

Advanced MS Office experience (particularly in Excel and Power Point)

Detail and action orientated

Self-starter, energetic and hard working

Highly numerate

Resiliant and flexible

Desired Skills:

Mergers & Acquisitions

Capital Raising

Due Diligence

Valuations

Financial Modelling

corporate finance

CA(SA)

CFA

RFI

RFP

Business case

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service

2 to 5 years Corporate Lending

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Honours

Chartered Financial Analyst

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

About The Employer:

MORE ABOUT LETSEMA

Letsema, founded in 1996, is a black-owned management consulting firm at the heart of a diversified investment group. The word “Letsema” is of Sotho origin, meaning people coming together to work for a common purpose. This sense of collective effort towards a shared vision is our underlying commitment.

With long-term thinking and a broad base of skills, intellect and IP, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society. Each leg of our business – Consulting, Investments and Foundation – reinforces the other, setting them apart and making them stronger.

Our consultancy provides six specialist practice areas across the value chain, helping companies set direction, accelerate their journey and ensure sustainability.

