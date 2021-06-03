Credit Controller

Jun 3, 2021

  • KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
  • CREDIT ADMINISTRATION (60%)
    • Allocates receipts to open items on a specific line-item basis.- Performs testing on SAP, when required.- Investigates unallocated receipts by liaising with the banks.- Performs account reconciliations.- Distributes monthly statements.- Supplies customers with reprints of the original tax and / or billing documents.- Maintains accurate customer master data in the system.- Resolves account queries with the customers.- Conducts weekly account reviews with the sales representatives.- Assists with the process of applying for and maintaining credit limits from insurers.- Conducts age analysis reports after month-end.
  • COMPLIANCE (15%)
    • Operates within controls and procedures in order to ensure the integrity of AutoX.- Reports risks or areas of concern to management within area of responsibility.- Promotes compliance with all relevant regulations and procedures to prevent fruitless, wasteful and irregular expenditure.
  • COST CONTROL (10%)
    • Supports the effective and transparent use of financial and other resources.- Limits expenditure, reduces costs and ensures deviations from budgetary limits are reported to direct Manager.
  • CUSTOMER SERVICE (10%)
    • Maintains effective working relationships with employees and customers to render highest quality of services.- Identifies and solves problems whilst demonstrating a high level of integrity in line with AutoX core values.

  • KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

    • Testing performed on SAP.- Investigations performed – outcomes followed up.- Accounts reconciled – outcomes followed up.- Monthly statements available, accurate and distributed in a timely manner.- Customer satisfaction index – feedback received.- Master data maintained on SAP.- Query resolution in a timely manner.- Reporting done in a timely manner.- Document trail and archiving system in place.
    • Compliance with applicable regulations and procedures.- Risks reported to Manager.- Cost and expenditure monitored – waste minimized.
    • Client / employee satisfaction index.- Comebacks / discrepancies minimized.

Section B

Job Specifications

  • QUALIFICATIONS
  • MINIMUM
  • Certificate in Credit Control/Administration or related fields (NQF 5)
  • EXPERIENCE
  • MINIMUM

  • Up to 3 years’ experience in Credit Control or in a similar role within a Manufacturing environment

  • ADVANTAGEOUS

  • Diploma in Credit Control / Administration or related fields (NQF 6)
  • ADVANTAGEOUS

  • TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES(Knowledge/Systems/Legislation)

  • Computer Literacy (MS Office Suite; SAP)

  • BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES(Skills/Attributes/Abilities)

  • ProactiveAction-orientedProblem Solving and Analytical skillsPlanning and OrganisingCustomer FocusedResilientCommunication skills (both verbal and written)

Desired Skills:

  • Credit Controlling

