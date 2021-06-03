Credit Controller

- KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
- CREDIT ADMINISTRATION (60%)
- Allocates receipts to open items on a specific line-item basis.- Performs testing on SAP, when required.- Investigates unallocated receipts by liaising with the banks.- Performs account reconciliations.- Distributes monthly statements.- Supplies customers with reprints of the original tax and / or billing documents.- Maintains accurate customer master data in the system.- Resolves account queries with the customers.- Conducts weekly account reviews with the sales representatives.- Assists with the process of applying for and maintaining credit limits from insurers.- Conducts age analysis reports after month-end.
- COMPLIANCE (15%)
- Operates within controls and procedures in order to ensure the integrity of AutoX.- Reports risks or areas of concern to management within area of responsibility.- Promotes compliance with all relevant regulations and procedures to prevent fruitless, wasteful and irregular expenditure.
- COST CONTROL (10%)
- Supports the effective and transparent use of financial and other resources.- Limits expenditure, reduces costs and ensures deviations from budgetary limits are reported to direct Manager.
- CUSTOMER SERVICE (10%)
- Maintains effective working relationships with employees and customers to render highest quality of services.- Identifies and solves problems whilst demonstrating a high level of integrity in line with AutoX core values.
KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
- Testing performed on SAP.- Investigations performed – outcomes followed up.- Accounts reconciled – outcomes followed up.- Monthly statements available, accurate and distributed in a timely manner.- Customer satisfaction index – feedback received.- Master data maintained on SAP.- Query resolution in a timely manner.- Reporting done in a timely manner.- Document trail and archiving system in place.
- Compliance with applicable regulations and procedures.- Risks reported to Manager.- Cost and expenditure monitored – waste minimized.
- Client / employee satisfaction index.- Comebacks / discrepancies minimized.
Section B
Job Specifications
- QUALIFICATIONS
- MINIMUM
- Certificate in Credit Control/Administration or related fields (NQF 5)
- EXPERIENCE
- MINIMUM
Up to 3 years’ experience in Credit Control or in a similar role within a Manufacturing environment
ADVANTAGEOUS
- Diploma in Credit Control / Administration or related fields (NQF 6)
- ADVANTAGEOUS
TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES(Knowledge/Systems/Legislation)
Computer Literacy (MS Office Suite; SAP)
BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES(Skills/Attributes/Abilities)
- ProactiveAction-orientedProblem Solving and Analytical skillsPlanning and OrganisingCustomer FocusedResilientCommunication skills (both verbal and written)
- Credit Controlling