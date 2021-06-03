Data Warehouse Developer at Sabenza IT

Jun 3, 2021

Our Client is looking for a BI Data Warehouse Developer with Wherescape Experience.

Experience Required:

  • In-depth experience of developing solutions using Wherescape 3D and Wherescape RED
  • Experience of Data Vault and Dimensional modelling techniques
  • Experience of developing solutions in the cloud (Azure)
  • Experience of developing data warehouses and data marts
  • Experience working in a high availability data ops environment
  • At least 3-5 years in BI environment
  • Data Vault modelling
  • Dimensional modelling
  • Wherescape 3D
  • Wherescape RED
  • Azure Data Lake
  • Azure Synapse
  • Azure Data Factory
  • Oracle, SQL Server
  • Web Methods
  • Web Services
  • Automation / Scheduling tools / frameworks

For more information, Apply now

Desired Skills:

  • Wherescape
  • wherescape 3D
  • Wherescape RED
  • Data Vault
  • Dimensional Model
  • Azure
  • cloud
  • Data Warehouse
  • Data Marts
  • Azure Data Lakes
  • data lakes
  • Synapse
  • Oracle
  • SQL
  • Web Methods
  • Web Services
  • Data warehouse
  • Data Warehousing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position