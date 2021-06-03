Data Warehouse Developer at Sabenza IT

Our Client is looking for a BI Data Warehouse Developer with Wherescape Experience.

Experience Required:

In-depth experience of developing solutions using Wherescape 3D and Wherescape RED

Experience of Data Vault and Dimensional modelling techniques

Experience of developing solutions in the cloud (Azure)

Experience of developing data warehouses and data marts

Experience working in a high availability data ops environment

At least 3-5 years in BI environment

Data Vault modelling

Dimensional modelling

Wherescape 3D

Wherescape RED

Azure Data Lake

Azure Synapse

Azure Data Factory

Oracle, SQL Server

Web Methods

Web Services

Automation / Scheduling tools / frameworks

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

