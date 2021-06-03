Data Warehouse Developer at Sabenza IT

Our Client is looking for a BI Data Warehouse Developer with Wherescape Experience.
Experience Required:
- In-depth experience of developing solutions using Wherescape 3D and Wherescape RED
- Experience of Data Vault and Dimensional modelling techniques
- Experience of developing solutions in the cloud (Azure)
- Experience of developing data warehouses and data marts
- Experience working in a high availability data ops environment
- At least 3-5 years in BI environment
- Data Vault modelling
- Dimensional modelling
- Wherescape 3D
- Wherescape RED
- Azure Data Lake
- Azure Synapse
- Azure Data Factory
- Oracle, SQL Server
- Web Methods
- Web Services
- Automation / Scheduling tools / frameworks
Desired Skills:
- Wherescape
- wherescape 3D
- Wherescape RED
- Data Vault
- Dimensional Model
- Azure
- cloud
- Data Warehouse
- Data Marts
- Azure Data Lakes
- data lakes
- Synapse
- Oracle
- SQL
- Web Methods
- Web Services
- Data warehouse
- Data Warehousing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years