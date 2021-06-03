Domain Architect – Store Operations at O’Brien Recruitment

The Domain Architect strategically advises on and drives the Store Operations strategy that underpin all business solutions, creates the architectures for these platforms and architecturally leads the realization of the architecture roadmap into the target state. Extensive subject matter knowledge of store operations is essential, including Point of Sale, Loyalty and Rewards, Retail Inventory, Stock Take, Labeling and Barcodes, Procure-to-Pay, Food production and butchery, Wholesale, Franchise, Furniture and Small appliance retail and Pharmacy solutions, Extensive understanding of inventory management – preferably with some exposure to (S)Apics inventory management best practices is a must. The constant drive to improving operational efficiencies and reducing inventory loss should be the lifeblood of this individual. Understanding of the operational impact of e-commerce including in-store picking and standardization of store processes is a continuous journey.

Education

Degree in Information Systems / B Sc. Comp. Science (or similar)

Architecture Framework Certified (TOGAF, ZACHMAN)

Some form of Inventory Optimization Certification (Apics or similar )

Experience

15+ years Working experience within the IT industry

10+ years Expert understanding of Store Operations architectures in the retail business

10+ years Experience with Store Operations in the domains of Point of Sale, Loyalty and Rewards, Retail ERP, Stock Take, Labeling and Barcodes, Pharmaceutical store solutions, Small appliance and Furniture retail, Butchery management and Fresh Food Production

10+ years Extensive understanding of inventory management and supply chain best practices – preferably with some exposure to (S)Apics education or best practises is a must

5+ years Excellent architecture and design skills and proven track record delivering well architected complex enterprise class systems

5+ Working experience with SAP Retail, SAP CAR, Retalix POS, NCR Loyalty Pro, Microsoft Navision,

Argility ERP, Arch Retail, eSocket, Unisolv, Positill, Allegra Synergy, JDA Workforce Management, etc.

5 years Strong understanding of solution architecture, enterprise architecture frameworks,

reference architectures, information and communication technologies, and business application

patterns

Knowledge and skills

In depth knowledge of store operations solutions in a large retailer

Extensive experience with store operations architectures, migrations and implementations

Implementation experience of various store operations vendor solutions (e.g. SAP Retail, NCR, JDA, Flooid, etc.)

