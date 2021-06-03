Dynamics 365 Senior Business System Support Technician

Jun 3, 2021

Dynamics 365 Business Systems Support Technician with minimum 4 years’ business system support and enterprise resource planning implementation experience, IT certification and knowledge of Business Systems products and Dynamics AX/Dynamics 365, required to provide support and ensure proper functioning of all Business System software.

Minimum requirements:

  • Relevant IT qualification required
  • Previous experience in IT Business Systems Support and Dynamics AX essential – Minimum 4 years
  • Minimum 1 years’ experience in Enterprise Resource Planning implementation required
  • Previous experience in managing people required
  • Knowledge of Business Systems products and Dynamics AX required
  • Project management experience required – minimum 2 years
  • MSSQL certificate required
  • Dynamics AX / D365 certificate recommended
  • Database knowledge, especially SQL required
  • Basic supply chain knowledge required
  • Clear criminal record and valid passport required
  • Valid driver’s license required

Responsibilities:

  • Provide IT Business System Support and ensure proper functioning of all Business System software
  • Application management (AX)
  • Prepare, test and maintain system operating procedures for business system, backup and recovery procedures for applications
  • Daily, weekly and monthly and year-end system procedures
  • Automate procedures/runs
  • Distribute system outputs
  • System/Database maintenance
  • Housekeeping/maintenance to ensure server utilization
  • Back-ups
  • Hardware/Software failure prevention
  • Recovery procedures
  • Trouble shooting and problem diagnoses
  • Security and Access Control
  • Business System enhancement – install intermediate programming/report writing to enhance existing system, installation and functioning of business systems programs, software upgrades
  • Application implementation – support implementation life cycle, analyse requirements for solutions, design and implement solutions and provide post installation support on all applications.
  • People management – promote team work, manage and evaluate performance, development, coaching

If you are a SA citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]

Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • dynamics 365
  • D365
  • Dynamics AX
  • AX
  • Business System Support

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position