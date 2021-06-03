Dynamics 365 Senior Business System Support Technician

Dynamics 365 Business Systems Support Technician with minimum 4 years’ business system support and enterprise resource planning implementation experience, IT certification and knowledge of Business Systems products and Dynamics AX/Dynamics 365, required to provide support and ensure proper functioning of all Business System software.

Minimum requirements:

Relevant IT qualification required

Previous experience in IT Business Systems Support and Dynamics AX essential – Minimum 4 years

Minimum 1 years’ experience in Enterprise Resource Planning implementation required

Previous experience in managing people required

Knowledge of Business Systems products and Dynamics AX required

Project management experience required – minimum 2 years

MSSQL certificate required

Dynamics AX / D365 certificate recommended

Database knowledge, especially SQL required

Basic supply chain knowledge required

Clear criminal record and valid passport required

Valid driver’s license required

Responsibilities:

Provide IT Business System Support and ensure proper functioning of all Business System software

Application management (AX)

Prepare, test and maintain system operating procedures for business system, backup and recovery procedures for applications

Daily, weekly and monthly and year-end system procedures

Automate procedures/runs

Distribute system outputs

System/Database maintenance

Housekeeping/maintenance to ensure server utilization

Back-ups

Hardware/Software failure prevention

Recovery procedures

Trouble shooting and problem diagnoses

Security and Access Control

Business System enhancement – install intermediate programming/report writing to enhance existing system, installation and functioning of business systems programs, software upgrades

Application implementation – support implementation life cycle, analyse requirements for solutions, design and implement solutions and provide post installation support on all applications.

People management – promote team work, manage and evaluate performance, development, coaching

