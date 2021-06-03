Dynamics 365 Senior Business System Support Technician

Dynamics 365 Business Systems Support Technician with minimum 4 years’ business system support and enterprise resource planning implementation experience, IT certification and knowledge of Business Systems products and Dynamics AX/Dynamics 365, required to provide support and ensure proper functioning of all Business System software.
Minimum requirements:
- Relevant IT qualification required
- Previous experience in IT Business Systems Support and Dynamics AX essential – Minimum 4 years
- Minimum 1 years’ experience in Enterprise Resource Planning implementation required
- Previous experience in managing people required
- Knowledge of Business Systems products and Dynamics AX required
- Project management experience required – minimum 2 years
- MSSQL certificate required
- Dynamics AX / D365 certificate recommended
- Database knowledge, especially SQL required
- Basic supply chain knowledge required
- Clear criminal record and valid passport required
- Valid driver’s license required
Responsibilities:
- Provide IT Business System Support and ensure proper functioning of all Business System software
- Application management (AX)
- Prepare, test and maintain system operating procedures for business system, backup and recovery procedures for applications
- Daily, weekly and monthly and year-end system procedures
- Automate procedures/runs
- Distribute system outputs
- System/Database maintenance
- Housekeeping/maintenance to ensure server utilization
- Back-ups
- Hardware/Software failure prevention
- Recovery procedures
- Trouble shooting and problem diagnoses
- Security and Access Control
- Business System enhancement – install intermediate programming/report writing to enhance existing system, installation and functioning of business systems programs, software upgrades
- Application implementation – support implementation life cycle, analyse requirements for solutions, design and implement solutions and provide post installation support on all applications.
- People management – promote team work, manage and evaluate performance, development, coaching
Desired Skills:
- dynamics 365
- D365
- Dynamics AX
- AX
- Business System Support
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years