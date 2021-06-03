Economic Analyst at Momentum

An opportunity is available at Momentum Investments for an Economic Analyst reporting to the Economist and Head of Investment Research and Asset Allocation.

Position overview:

Assisting Momentum Investment’s Economist and Head of Investment Research and Asset Allocation by researching, analyzing, writing and presenting on both international and domestic economic developments inter alia by using econometric techniques and models.

Key performance areas:

Collection and analysis of data

Maintenance of databases

Developing and testing econometric models based on key market and economic relationships

Writing regular reports on economic data releases including: GDP, CPI, Quarterly Bulletin releases, rates announcements, fiscal policy and other monthly economic trends releases

Develop a broader understanding of evolving economic trends and their impact on financial markets

Staying abreast of the main developments in SA fiscal and monetary policy, as well as academic literature

Ad-hoc economic and market research projects as they emerge

Doing presentations on economic views to internal and external stakeholders

Competencies required:

Sound grasp of economic theory and its application

PC literate

Excellent teamwork, analytical, communication, writing and presentation skills

A proven understanding of statistical and quantitative methods necessary to conduct empirical research

Strong interest in financial markets

Qualifications and experience:

Postgraduate in Economics/Econometrics preferred

Ideal candidates will have relevant economics work experience within a research or finance-related organization and already be writing economic reports and doing economic presentations

Skills required:

Communication skills and PC literate

Analytical and technical skills to develop, test and maintain econometric models

Good writing and presentation skills on economics

Ability to work under pressure to meet tight deadlines on written reports and presentation requirements

Detail-oriented and efficient

Teamwork

Attitudes and values:

Highly ethical and good work ethic

Accountability for quality and timeliness of work output

Willingness to learn

Responsible and committed

We reserve the right not to fill the vacancy. Should you not receive any response in respect of your application within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

