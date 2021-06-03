Economic Analyst at Momentum

An opportunity is available at Momentum Investments for an Economic Analyst reporting to the Economist and Head of Investment Research and Asset Allocation.
Position overview:
Assisting Momentum Investment’s Economist and Head of Investment Research and Asset Allocation by researching, analyzing, writing and presenting on both international and domestic economic developments inter alia by using econometric techniques and models.
Key performance areas:
- Collection and analysis of data
- Maintenance of databases
- Developing and testing econometric models based on key market and economic relationships
- Writing regular reports on economic data releases including: GDP, CPI, Quarterly Bulletin releases, rates announcements, fiscal policy and other monthly economic trends releases
- Develop a broader understanding of evolving economic trends and their impact on financial markets
- Staying abreast of the main developments in SA fiscal and monetary policy, as well as academic literature
- Ad-hoc economic and market research projects as they emerge
- Doing presentations on economic views to internal and external stakeholders
Competencies required:
- Sound grasp of economic theory and its application
- PC literate
- Excellent teamwork, analytical, communication, writing and presentation skills
- A proven understanding of statistical and quantitative methods necessary to conduct empirical research
- Strong interest in financial markets
Qualifications and experience:
- Postgraduate in Economics/Econometrics preferred
- Ideal candidates will have relevant economics work experience within a research or finance-related organization and already be writing economic reports and doing economic presentations
Skills required:
- Communication skills and PC literate
- Analytical and technical skills to develop, test and maintain econometric models
- Good writing and presentation skills on economics
- Ability to work under pressure to meet tight deadlines on written reports and presentation requirements
- Detail-oriented and efficient
- Teamwork
Attitudes and values:
- Highly ethical and good work ethic
- Accountability for quality and timeliness of work output
- Willingness to learn
- Responsible and committed
We reserve the right not to fill the vacancy. Should you not receive any response in respect of your application within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Economics
- Economic Development
- Economic analysis