External Sales Representative

Our client is urgently seeking an experienced Sales Representatives to join their team in East London, Port Elizabeth and Gauteng

Candidate Requirements:

External Sales Experience – Preferably within the wholesale or retail environment

Reliable Transport

Valid drivers licence

Strong Business Acumen

New Business Development

Maintaining Relationshipos with existing clients

Minimum Matric Qualification

Salary is a TCTC of R16000 per Month

Basic Salary: R8000 Per Month

Cell phone Allowance : R 2500 per month

Pension: R 500 per month

Petrol Allowance: R 2500 per month

Travel Allowance: R2500 per month

and Target based commission.

Desired Skills:

External Sales

New business development

Strong business acumen

customer relations

customer management

matric

own vehicle

valid drivers licence

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

