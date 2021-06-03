External Sales Representative

Our client is urgently seeking an experienced Sales Representatives to join their team in East London, Port Elizabeth and Gauteng
Candidate Requirements:
External Sales Experience – Preferably within the wholesale or retail environment
Reliable Transport
Valid drivers licence
Strong Business Acumen
New Business Development
Maintaining Relationshipos with existing clients
Minimum Matric Qualification
Salary is a TCTC of R16000 per Month
Basic Salary: R8000 Per Month
Cell phone Allowance : R 2500 per month
Pension: R 500 per month
Petrol Allowance: R 2500 per month
Travel Allowance: R2500 per month
and Target based commission.
Desired Skills:
- External Sales
- New business development
- Strong business acumen
- customer relations
- customer management
- matric
- own vehicle
- valid drivers licence
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric