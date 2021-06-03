External Sales Representative

Jun 3, 2021

Our client is urgently seeking an experienced Sales Representatives to join their team in East London, Port Elizabeth and Gauteng
Candidate Requirements:
External Sales Experience – Preferably within the wholesale or retail environment
Reliable Transport
Valid drivers licence
Strong Business Acumen
New Business Development
Maintaining Relationshipos with existing clients
Minimum Matric Qualification

Salary is a TCTC of R16000 per Month
Basic Salary: R8000 Per Month
Cell phone Allowance : R 2500 per month
Pension: R 500 per month
Petrol Allowance: R 2500 per month
Travel Allowance: R2500 per month

and Target based commission.

Desired Skills:

  • External Sales
  • New business development
  • Strong business acumen
  • customer relations
  • customer management
  • matric
  • own vehicle
  • valid drivers licence

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

