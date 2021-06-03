F&O Consultant

Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations Consultant
My client is a dynamic consulting firm based in Centurion. They are a group of highly educated people who provides excellent mentoring abilities to people that still need to develop their skills.
They are currently looking for a Dynamics 365 Consultant to join their team. You will need to have a strong financial/accounting background as well as the ability to travel internationally for work from time to time.
Responsibilities
- Experience with Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations (D365 F&O) with at least a minimum of 2 years’ experience.
- Along with experience in end to end implementations
- Must be in a position to travel for work, even internationally
- Skills:
- Experience in consulting and very good presentation skills
- Experience in writing Functional Requirement Documents
- Experience in reviewing and signing off Functional Design Documents
- Knowledge in gathering technical requirements
- In all activities, ensure timely completion of internal processes and mandatory [URL Removed] and Skills
- Preferably a degree or financial qualification like CIMA.
- Minimum of 2 years Microsoft Dynamics Finance and Supply Chain (preferably including D365 F&O) implementation experience including the following modules and areas:
- Cost Management
- Profitability
- Sales and Marketing
- Procurement and Sourcing
- Financial Consolidation and elimination experience
- Experience with electronic banking file needs
- In depth knowledge in Financial workflow or journal approval
- In depth understanding of Accounting processes, principles, functionality & systems
- Microsoft Dynamics certifications in Finance (would be beneficial)
- Solid Finance background (BCom/CIMA part qualified or qualified is desirable but not essential)
Soft Skills
- Exudes confidence
- Works independently as well as in a team environment
- Acts with professional demeanour
- Manages time and multiple tasks accordingly
- Thinks clearly and calmly under pressure
- Solves complex problems with creative solutions
- Places emphasis on client satisfaction
- Desires to constantly assess and incorporate new technologies and software into own skillset
- Is able to present confidently
Desired Skills:
- Dynamics
- ERP Consultant
- D365
- ERP
- F&O
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree