Fraud/Risk Analyst

Fraud/Risk Specialist with a B.Comm Risk Management / Accounting or Financial Management degree and minimum 5 years’ experience in risk management or fraud risk analysis, required to manage the internal audit process of the company based in Montague Gardens.

Minimum requirements:

Comm Risk Management or Accounting or Financial Management Degree essential

Minimum 5 years’ risk management or fraud risk analysis required

Forensic training highly advantageous

Data analysis experience using Excel/SQL/Power Bi required

Knowledge of legislative landscape required

Driver’s licence required

Responsibilities:

Manage the internal audit process

Develop and implement proactive fraud risk systems, incl monitoring and reporting tools

Perform regular fraud risk evaluation of key processes and systems

Perform and prepare a detail incident review in case of a suspected fraud incidents

Coordinate investigation of suspected fraud cases

Challenge and test existing and new proposed processes for fraud weaknesses

Develop business and emerging fraud trend skills and knowledge

Identify and mitigate fraud trends to limit the total exposure due to fraud losses

Implement risk policies and procedures

Advise management on emerging trends and potential threats

Contribute to continuous innovation and enhancement of fraud detection process, tools and systems

