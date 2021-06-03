Fraud/Risk Analyst

Fraud/Risk Specialist with a B.Comm Risk Management / Accounting or Financial Management degree and minimum 5 years’ experience in risk management or fraud risk analysis, required to manage the internal audit process of the company based in Montague Gardens.
Minimum requirements:
- Comm Risk Management or Accounting or Financial Management Degree essential
- Minimum 5 years’ risk management or fraud risk analysis required
- Forensic training highly advantageous
- Data analysis experience using Excel/SQL/Power Bi required
- Knowledge of legislative landscape required
- Driver’s licence required
Responsibilities:
- Manage the internal audit process
- Develop and implement proactive fraud risk systems, incl monitoring and reporting tools
- Perform regular fraud risk evaluation of key processes and systems
- Perform and prepare a detail incident review in case of a suspected fraud incidents
- Coordinate investigation of suspected fraud cases
- Challenge and test existing and new proposed processes for fraud weaknesses
- Develop business and emerging fraud trend skills and knowledge
- Identify and mitigate fraud trends to limit the total exposure due to fraud losses
- Implement risk policies and procedures
- Advise management on emerging trends and potential threats
- Contribute to continuous innovation and enhancement of fraud detection process, tools and systems
If you are a South African citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a two week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- fraud specialist
- risk specialist
- internal auditing
- risk management
- fraud risk analysis
- SQL
- Power Bi
- forensic
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree