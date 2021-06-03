Fraud/Risk Analyst

Fraud/Risk Specialist with a B.Comm Risk Management / Accounting or Financial Management degree and minimum 5 years’ experience in risk management or fraud risk analysis, required to manage the internal audit process of the company based in Montague Gardens.

Minimum requirements:

  • Comm Risk Management or Accounting or Financial Management Degree essential
  • Minimum 5 years’ risk management or fraud risk analysis required
  • Forensic training highly advantageous
  • Data analysis experience using Excel/SQL/Power Bi required
  • Knowledge of legislative landscape required
  • Driver’s licence required

Responsibilities:

  • Manage the internal audit process
  • Develop and implement proactive fraud risk systems, incl monitoring and reporting tools
  • Perform regular fraud risk evaluation of key processes and systems
  • Perform and prepare a detail incident review in case of a suspected fraud incidents
  • Coordinate investigation of suspected fraud cases
  • Challenge and test existing and new proposed processes for fraud weaknesses
  • Develop business and emerging fraud trend skills and knowledge
  • Identify and mitigate fraud trends to limit the total exposure due to fraud losses
  • Implement risk policies and procedures
  • Advise management on emerging trends and potential threats
  • Contribute to continuous innovation and enhancement of fraud detection process, tools and systems

If you are a South African citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a two week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • fraud specialist
  • risk specialist
  • internal auditing
  • risk management
  • fraud risk analysis
  • SQL
  • Power Bi
  • forensic

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

