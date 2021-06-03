Full Stack Node Developer

Role Purpose

The purpose of this role is to develop, maintain, operate, optimise and

troubleshoot the Clinical & Practice Management Platform. We are in the

exciting process of embracing the Serverless architecture using Firebase and Google Cloud

Platform.

While the backend will be the centre of gravity for this role, it will require someone willing and capable of embracing our full technology stack; as we strive to truly embrace the concept of a self organised team and minimise silos.

Description

As we pursue an exciting new Serverless architecture in Firebase & Google Cloud Platform, we are looking for talented developers to help not only with migrating and scaling our existing platform but to continue to innovate into the future.

In the Clinical team, you will be exposed to cutting edge technology, architecture and

principles as we rapidly deploy new enhancements to our existing application and pave the

way for a radically new approach to creating healthcare software.

The Clinical Digital and Product teams are tightly coupled, aggressively applying Agile

principles to evolve our product quickly and provide the most value to doctors. As a result,

we are looking for someone who is knowledgeable in the full stack development process

and has an interest not only in development of software but the product itself.

Job Requirements

Qualifications & Experience

Tertiary degree (BS in Computer Science, Software Engineering or other related technology degree) strongly preferred

Minimum 5 years of experience in the software development industry with a diverse background in various software development and operation disciplines (analysis, development, architecture, design, etc.)Experience in healthcare is strongly preferred

Technical competence

In-depth understanding of industry wide traditional enterprise (e.g. middleware, application servers, relational databases), mobile, IoT and modern technologies (e.g. NoSQL database, stream and data processing).

In depth understanding of technologies used in Healthbridge Clinical systems:

? Node.js

? JavaScript/TypeScript

? HTML5/CSS3

? Angular 2+ (Advantageous)

? Python (Advantageous)

? Firebase (Highly Advantageous)

? Google Cloud Platform (Highly Advantageous)

? Familiarity with APIs architecture styles (REST, RPC)

? Modern SDLC approaches (e.g. Agile, RUP, etc.)

? Technologies, methodologies and or architecture patterns relevant to the future direction of the Clinical platform (e.g. Micro services, SOA, EDA, Distributed Domain Driven Design)

Desired Skills:

Node.js

Javascript

HTML5

Angular

Firebase

Google Cloud

SDLC

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Networking

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

We exist to transform healthcare to enhance people’s lives. We creatively look for ways to make healthcare more affordable, accessible and effective for everyone. Our innovative solutions ensure that patients, healthcare providers and other role players in the healthcare ecosystem benefit by collaborating together.

We seek high performers with a positive, growth mindset who will thrive in a culture based on strong values, accountability, openness, collaboration and no politics.

Learn more/Apply for this position