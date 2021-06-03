Further Lending Consultant

A wonderful opportunity! A financial company based in La Lucia is seeking to employ a Further Lending Consultant to join their dynamic team. Duties includes, processinng of applications received, capturing of client information,

follow-up on outstanding documents, liasing with clients telephonically regarding final decisions, doing affordability

and loan to value calculations, preparations/ submissions to credit applications and disursement of funds. The

successful candidate must have matric, Bachelors Degree in Finance, 1 – 2 years Financial Industry experience.

If you are bilingual in English and Afrikaans then apply now!

About The Employer:

talentCRU

