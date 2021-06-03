General Manager Pet Insurance

Our client in the Insurance Industry is looking for a General Manager for the “Pet Claims Division”.

Salary is negotiable depending on experience.

The suitable applicant must have previous experience in over seeing a Pet claims division.

Duties:

Full GM duties.

Stakeholder Management

Drive business performance

Oversee the Claims consultants

Dealing with Pet claims (Dogs and Cats)

Requirements:

Matric

Insurance qualification (NQF 4, RE1)

Previous experience over seeing a Pet claims division.

Desired Skills:

Insurance

General Manager

Pet Claims

Claims

RE1

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client is based in Sandton.

