General Manager Pet Insurance

Jun 3, 2021

Our client in the Insurance Industry is looking for a General Manager for the “Pet Claims Division”.

Salary is negotiable depending on experience.

The suitable applicant must have previous experience in over seeing a Pet claims division.

Duties:

Full GM duties.
Stakeholder Management
Drive business performance
Oversee the Claims consultants
Dealing with Pet claims (Dogs and Cats)

Requirements:
Matric
Insurance qualification (NQF 4, RE1)
Previous experience over seeing a Pet claims division.

Desired Skills:

  • Insurance
  • General Manager
  • Pet Claims
  • Claims
  • RE1

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client is based in Sandton.

