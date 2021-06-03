General Manager Pet Insurance

Our client in the Insurance Industry is looking for a General Manager for the “Pet Claims Division”.
Salary is negotiable depending on experience.
The suitable applicant must have previous experience in over seeing a Pet claims division.
Duties:
Full GM duties.
Stakeholder Management
Drive business performance
Oversee the Claims consultants
Dealing with Pet claims (Dogs and Cats)
Requirements:
Matric
Insurance qualification (NQF 4, RE1)
Previous experience over seeing a Pet claims division.
Desired Skills:
- Insurance
- General Manager
- Pet Claims
- Claims
- RE1
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Our client is based in Sandton.