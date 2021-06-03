General Worker/Assistant

Minimum Requirements:

Matric

No experience required

Hardworking and dedicated

Desired Skills:

General Assistant

Admin

Picking and Packing

Loading of stock

Stock take

About The Employer:

A reputable company within the manufacturing industry requires a General Worker / General Assistant for a 12 months learnership program.

The successful candidate will be placed at one of the Distribution Centres closest to where they reside.

If you do not receive feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

