HR Practitioner

Job Description:

To advise, guide and support managers with all matters relating to employee relations.

Effective case management of people related issues such as: disciplinaries, performance management, grievance, and absence management.

Developing effective relationships with the business to promote good employee relations across the organization.

Monitoring trends in employment practices and advising on appropriate proactive action.

Providing advice and guidance on disciplinary and welfare cases, grievances, and coaching managers where appropriate.

Keep up to date with current ER legislation and ensure that the company is always informed.

Drive and oversee all employee relations initiatives within the organization.

Proven track record of conciliation and arbitration at CCMA and understanding of CCMA rules and processes.

Respond to union grievances and meet with union representatives to resolve issues.

Handling and resolving staff related enquiries.

Staff recruitment, selection, and placement- ensure recruitment practices are handled in a manner consistent with company EE objectives.

Assisting the H.R Manager in the implementation of the HR objectives.

Job Requirements:

Three-year tertiary qualification in Human Resources Management.

A post-graduate qualification will be an added advantage.

Minimum of 3-5 years experience in HR role.

IR and Recruitment experience essential.

Thorough working knowledge of SA labour legislation

Experience with CCMA conciliations and arbitrations essentials.

Working knowledge/experience in Industrial relations within a unionized environment.

Computer literacy in MS Office essential.

Good communication, interpersonal, analytical and problem-solving skills.

Sound leadership and people skills.

Ability to work under pressure.

At least Code 8 Drivers License.

Team player

