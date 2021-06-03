Human Resources Business Partner

HR Business Partner – Centurion

Candidate Requirements:

Honest, hardworking, and reliable

Deadline driven

Thorough understanding of BCEA and WCA

Work independently

Problem solving and solutions driven

Self-disciplined and dedicated

Assertive and resilient

Team player

Able to communicate effectively

High attention to detail

Comfortable engaging across all management levels

Cultural sensitivity

Proactive

Collaborative

Experience & Qualifications:

Experience & Qualifications: Grade 12

Human Resources related diploma / degree / qualification

Minimum of 3 years HR experience

SAGE VIP experience

Intermediate excel skills

MS Office suite

Main objective of the role:

The person will be responsible for driving the people agenda and effectively supporting HR business strategies by imparting tools and resources to enable individuals and teams to realize their full potential.

Key Responsibilities:

Implement Human Resources solutions that enable the achievement of business goals and objectives

Keep abreast of trends, legislation, and best practices within the HR industry in order to optimise service delivery.

Develop partnerships with stakeholders and HR COEs (Central teams) in order effectively implement HR solutions.

Provide guidance to stakeholders in aligning business requirements with HR solutions in business plans.

Implement innovative HR solutions aimed at managing organisational change, engaging employees increasing organisational effectiveness and strategic managing talent.

Implement all HR solutions within the context of local legislation.

Act as a change agent by providing support to implement changes within the business.

Provide advice and guidance on HR issues in order to effectively support the business and manage risk.

Provide guidance to stakeholders regarding performance management initiatives.

Collaborate with business leaders to influence the execution of Employment Equity plans and monitor the progress of the plan through talent management and recruitment practices.

Support line managers in forecasting and planning their talent pipeline requirements in line with business strategy.

Provide integrated talent management solutions that ensure talent is effectively attracted, selected, developed, deployed, and retained.

Implement sound employee relations practices and support the resolution of employee relations matters.

Support a business culture that is consistent with the vision, purpose and values of the organisation.

Create awareness and influence a culture of recognition.

Effectively and accurately enable the HR administration, payroll and employee benefits processes in line with agreed quality standards and timelines.

Act as trusted advisor to leaders and employees in the business on HR related issues.

Build and maintain effective business relationships with all key stakeholders by initiating and maintaining regular interactions.

Control the accuracy and integrity of HR data and adhere to HR governance practices.

Conduct root cause analysis of risks and create action plans to mitigate risks.

Compile and submit HR scorecards, monthly reports and other related metrics as required.

Assess HR service delivery by maintaining regular interactions with business stakeholders.

Support and participate in the execution of HR projects and interventions.

Partner with HR COEs in initiating and improving the effective delivery of HR solutions, while integrating and sharing best practices.

Engage with line management and employees in a client-centric manner

Engage with line management and employees in a client-centric manner Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to line management, employees and all other stakeholders.

Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders.

Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed.

Ensure high service levels and the fair treatment of all within area of responsibility.

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

Self-management and teamwork

Self-management and teamwork Create a positive work climate and culture to energise employees, give meaning to work, minimise work disruption and maximise employee productivity.

Demonstrate exemplary leadership behaviour, through personal involvement, commitment and dedication in support of organisational values.

Drive a culture that guides and directs best practice, fostering an environment of continuous learning, improvement and cohesiveness.

Enable a learning and growth culture whereby information regarding successes, issues, trends and ideas are actively shared between team members.

Identify employee growth and development needs and schedule interventions to enable ongoing development, training and personal growth.

Effectively manage performance within the team in order to ensure business objectives are achieved.

Encourage innovation, change agility and collaboration within the team.

Contribute to financial controls and planning

Contribute to financial controls and planning Contribute to the financial planning process within area.

Identify opportunities to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.

Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.

Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.

Desired Skills:

Human Resources

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Human Resources

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident

medical aid

Learn more/Apply for this position