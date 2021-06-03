Industrial Electrician with Wireman’s License at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a leading electrical and engineering services company, specializing in the petro-chemical sector, seeks to employ a trade tested Electrician, with a 3 phase wireman’s license, to join their dynamic branch in Durban.

Please note that only candidates who have a registered and valid wireman’s license and experience in the petro-chemical or gas industry will be considered

Requirements to meet for consideration:

Trade tested Electrician with a valid 3 phase wiremens license and 3-5 years working experience in petrochemical/electrical environment

You must have the technical and mechanical skills necessary to read and understand electrical drawings / schematics and technical diagrams, coupled with working knowledge of gas testing, working on hazardous sites and being responsible for a team on site.

In addition, you must be able to fault find on complex electrical circuits and control systems found in the petro-chemical sector, such as fuel dispensers, ATG, STPs, forecourt controllers etc.

You must have proven experience in overall site responsibility in terms of electrical infrastructure and team of staff on site, be able to effectively evaluate safety conditions and ensure compliance in accordance to legislation and standard.

Prior experience working at heights is essential

You will have a valid driver’s license, be able to travel, stay away from home for varied lengths of time on projects and work overtime to ensure deadlines are met

Due to the level of trust required for this role, you will consent to a criminal and credit check, as well as provide contactable references

