Investec Internal Auditor

Corporate Profile: Investec Asset Management is an independently managed global asset manager within the Investec Group, which is listed in both London and Johannesburg. We are founder-led and our employees are equity stakeholders in our business.We provide investment products and services to institutions, advisory clients and individuals. Our clients include pension funds, central banks, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, foundations, financial advisers and individual investors.

We were established in South Africa in 1991, offering a small range of domestic investment strategies. We are now a truly global business managing approximately R2,093.7bn* for clients from all over the world. We service these clients from our offices in London, Cape Town, Johannesburg, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore and Sydney (and more).

At Investec Asset Management, we believe in a better future. First and foremost, we are working towards a better future for our clients. They have entrusted us with their investments and our responsibility is to look after their capital. Our purpose is to help people around the globe enjoy a dignified retirement and to preserve wealth for future generations.

Our culture supports innovation. We value honest debate and the sharing of ideas. Our people are encouraged to challenge the status [URL Removed] RESPONSIBILITIES: Mandatory responsibilities:

Adhering to the Code of Ethics and related policies, including personal account dealing, gifts, inside information, etc.

Ensuring Compliance forms and declarations are completed and returned on a timely basis

Ensuring timely completion of Compliance training

Ensuring that you maintain appropriate level of training and threshold competence levels

Ensuring you keep up to date on procedures and best practice relevant to your job responsibilities

Ensuring regulatory, client and other corporate records are maintained

Ensuring that firm and client data and property, including IT data, are properly protected and that advised best practices are followed to maintain confidentiality and security of all data

Reporting any possible and actual breaches, errors, or complaints

Reporting any possible concerns about conduct or unfair treatment of customers to Compliance

Reporting any suspicion that a client, investor, or employee may be involved in money laundering, fraud or other crime

Being alert to possible wider Compliance and Operational Risk issues within the general business

Non-mandatory responsibilities: (managers to select appropriate options specific to the role)

Ensuring that your team procedures are kept up-to-date

Ensuring that all changes in business practice are taken through the appropriate business forums

Ensuring that regulatory, client and other corporate reporting deadlines are met

Ensuring that if handling client monies and client assets that they are properly protected, recorded and reconciled

Maintaining ??chinese walls? / ??ethical walls? with other parts of the Investec Group and within IAM under the inside information requirements

Learn more/Apply for this position