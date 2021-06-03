IT Manager

Jun 3, 2021

IT Manager with relevant IT qualification and at least 10 years’ experience at a highly technical level, required for this Furniture Retail company, based in Montague Gardens.

Minimum requirements:

  • Tertiary qualification essential – IT / Computer Science / Operational Research / Business Management / Finance Management / Engineering essential
  • Post Graduate Degree advantageous
  • Minimum 10 years’ relevant experience on a highly technical level required
  • Experience within the credit and/or furniture retail and/or logistics industries preferred
  • Experience with quality assurance or software testing preferred
  • Extensive project management skills and experience required
  • Python / HTML / CSS / Javascript proficiency required
  • Valid Driver’s licence essential

Responsibilities:

  • Optimise technical capabilities in line with business requirements
  • Lead technology team in daily operations
  • Monitor management of all hardware, software, databases, licences and maintenance
  • Manage data team
  • Stakeholder and vendor management
  • Project management
  • Develop and implement policies and procedures
  • HR and staff management functions

If you are a South African citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a two week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • IT manager
  • IT management
  • software testing
  • project management
  • Python
  • HTML
  • CCS
  • Javascript
  • IT
  • Vendor Management
  • Service Level Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position