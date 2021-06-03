IT Manager with relevant IT qualification and at least 10 years’ experience at a highly technical level, required for this Furniture Retail company, based in Montague Gardens.
Minimum requirements:
- Tertiary qualification essential – IT / Computer Science / Operational Research / Business Management / Finance Management / Engineering essential
- Post Graduate Degree advantageous
- Minimum 10 years’ relevant experience on a highly technical level required
- Experience within the credit and/or furniture retail and/or logistics industries preferred
- Experience with quality assurance or software testing preferred
- Extensive project management skills and experience required
- Python / HTML / CSS / Javascript proficiency required
- Valid Driver’s licence essential
Responsibilities:
- Optimise technical capabilities in line with business requirements
- Lead technology team in daily operations
- Monitor management of all hardware, software, databases, licences and maintenance
- Manage data team
- Stakeholder and vendor management
- Project management
- Develop and implement policies and procedures
- HR and staff management functions
If you are a South African citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a two week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.
