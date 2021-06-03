IT Manager

IT Manager with relevant IT qualification and at least 10 years’ experience at a highly technical level, required for this Furniture Retail company, based in Montague Gardens.

Minimum requirements:

Tertiary qualification essential – IT / Computer Science / Operational Research / Business Management / Finance Management / Engineering essential

Post Graduate Degree advantageous

Minimum 10 years’ relevant experience on a highly technical level required

Experience within the credit and/or furniture retail and/or logistics industries preferred

Experience with quality assurance or software testing preferred

Extensive project management skills and experience required

Python / HTML / CSS / Javascript proficiency required

Valid Driver’s licence essential

Responsibilities:

Optimise technical capabilities in line with business requirements

Lead technology team in daily operations

Monitor management of all hardware, software, databases, licences and maintenance

Manage data team

Stakeholder and vendor management

Project management

Develop and implement policies and procedures

HR and staff management functions

If you are a South African citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]

Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a two week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

