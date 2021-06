JUnior database administrator

Our client is looking for a Junior Database Administrator who will be reporting to the Database Support team leader. You will be responsible for the maintenance and support of their database, suite development, test and live databases as well as database infrastructure and security. Must have excellent written and verbal communication skills and be able to work well in a team environment.

REQUIRED

-BSc IT degree or equivalent.

-Knowledge on Linux, Oracle and SQL

