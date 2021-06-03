Key Account Manager – PL Broker at High Nett Worth Clients

Personal Lines Key Account Manager with a proven insurance sales track record, required for new business development, specifically in the High Nett Worth Client environment. Position is based in Bedfordview.
Minimum requirements:
- Grade 12 or equivalent
- RE5 essential
- NQF4 or required FSCA FAIS credits in short term insurance essential
- Professionally groomed and articulate
- Minimum 2 years’ experience in Personal Lines short term insurance sales essential
- Own transport and valid licence essential
Responsibilities:
- New business development – High Nett Worth Clients
- Visit clients regularly and on request to generate and source leads and business
- General enquiries re cover, products and processes
- New business, renewals and endorsements
- Needs analysis
- Quoting on new business
- Meet new business targets
- Source own leads and referrals
If you are a South African citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a two week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- insurance sales
- broker
- personal broker
- personal lines insurance
- short term insurance sales
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years