Key Account Manager – PL Broker at High Nett Worth Clients

Jun 3, 2021

Personal Lines Key Account Manager with a proven insurance sales track record, required for new business development, specifically in the High Nett Worth Client environment. Position is based in Bedfordview.

Minimum requirements:

  • Grade 12 or equivalent
  • RE5 essential
  • NQF4 or required FSCA FAIS credits in short term insurance essential
  • Professionally groomed and articulate
  • Minimum 2 years’ experience in Personal Lines short term insurance sales essential
  • Own transport and valid licence essential

Responsibilities:

  • New business development – High Nett Worth Clients
  • Visit clients regularly and on request to generate and source leads and business
  • General enquiries re cover, products and processes
  • New business, renewals and endorsements
  • Needs analysis
  • Quoting on new business
  • Meet new business targets
  • Source own leads and referrals

If you are a South African citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a two week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • insurance sales
  • broker
  • personal broker
  • personal lines insurance
  • short term insurance sales

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position