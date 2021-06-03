Key Account Manager – PL Broker at High Nett Worth Clients

Personal Lines Key Account Manager with a proven insurance sales track record, required for new business development, specifically in the High Nett Worth Client environment. Position is based in Bedfordview.

Minimum requirements:

Grade 12 or equivalent

RE5 essential

NQF4 or required FSCA FAIS credits in short term insurance essential

Professionally groomed and articulate

Minimum 2 years’ experience in Personal Lines short term insurance sales essential

Own transport and valid licence essential

Responsibilities:

New business development – High Nett Worth Clients

Visit clients regularly and on request to generate and source leads and business

General enquiries re cover, products and processes

New business, renewals and endorsements

Needs analysis

Quoting on new business

Meet new business targets

Source own leads and referrals

If you are a South African citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]

Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a two week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

