Logicalis acquires siticom

Logicalis has announced the acquisition of the network transformation and modernisation specialist, siticom.

siticom established its business in 2010 and is a leading player in the software-defined networking (SDN) and 5G market as an expert in communication networks and campus network solutions. With a team of 130 experts across five German locations, siticom develops complex networking solutions for its customers, including some of the world’s largest telecoms service providers, financial data providers and chemical plant infrastructure operators.

The acquisition of siticom empowers Logicalis to establish a pan-EMEA centre-of-expertise in advanced 5G network capabilities to evolve cloud orchestrated network interoperability. siticom’s proficiency in next generation networks enhances the Logicalis services portfolio as it continues to grow in the professional and managed services space.

Bob Bailkoski, Logicalis CEO, comments: “Modern network infrastructures are the foundation of every digital business. The strategic decision to acquire siticom is driven by the growing demand for broadband services and fibre optics expansion as we continue to deliver speed, scale and agility for global customers. As a Cisco Global Gold Partner, we are already developing SD-WAN solutions and together with siticom we can build on our partnership to create end-to-end 5G offerings for the business of the future.”

Jürgen Hatzipantelis, co-MD at siticom, adds: “Our advanced networking expertise combined with Logicalis’ global reach opens up new markets for both businesses. As a global Managed Services Provider (MSP), Logicalis will assist with growing siticom and building the institutional foundations required to scale the business while preserving our culture of openness and innovation.”

Stefan Höltken, co-MD at siticom, concludes: “By combining our knowledge in SDN, 5G and infrastructure services with Logicalis’ managed services offering and strong customer relations, siticom is now able to provide a more holistic offering to its customers.”