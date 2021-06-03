Logistics Administrator/ Coordinator at Headhunters

Our client based in Midrand is currently seeking a Logistics Administrator/ Coordinator who is highly motivated and hard-working to join their company. The successful candidate should have solid experience in Supply Chain / Logistics and Warehouse Management, with excellent ICT skills. Customer Services background will be advantageous.

Responsibilities:

Supply Chain Function:

Manage the receiving and dispatching of all products from suppliers and maintain relating documents.

Ordering of chemicals and related products from supplier base.

Stock control and Forecasting

Month end Stock counts, balancing.

Reporting on stock that is close to expiry and on slow moving stock.

Generating Purchase orders, Goods received notes, purchase notes, quotations.

Handling of supplier queries should they arise with your transaction.

Follow up of Back Orders and communication with client and sales force as to status.

Ensure that sufficient stock is available in the various warehouse.

Manage incoming calls from suppliers.

Manage basic office requirements. (procuring stationary, cleaning items, office equipment.

Logistical Function:

Plan customer deliveries in line with route plan.

Manage the picking of stock and manage the load and dispatch process in line with customer, specific requirements.

Manage the routes and logistics to ensure on time and in full deliveries to clients and minimum cost to Company.

Manage daily trip sheet.

Communication Function:

Report on all the above daily to head office to ensure robust operations.

Manage data / information at warehouse as per Company Policy.

Flag any risks/liability to Company.

Quality:

Responsible for administering the Company quality program in accordance with customer and Company requirements.

Determine, establish and enforce, through all operational departments, quality and safety requirements in accordance with Company needs, based on current regulatory guidelines.

Assist with various administrative tasks to complete WIP product labels, product information and all other quality management templates for the Product Portfolio.

Assist with arranging of tests on various products.

Manage database in support of the product portfolio.

Customer Service Functions:

Direct liaison between the sales force, customers, and company supply chain to fill all internal and external customer orders.

Receiving, processing and distribution of all customer orders placed.

Generating customer quotes, sales orders, tax invoices and credit notes.

Handling of customer queries should they arise with your transaction.

Follow up of Back Orders and communication with client and sales force as to Status.

Maintain effective working relationships with sales force to jointly satisfy customer demands.

Provide regular feedback to clients and sales force regarding order fulfilment status.

Manage incoming calls from customers.

Assure all complaints are recorded properly and are closed out upon resolution with the customer.

Maintaining a delivery note register for all manual orders.

Qualifications and Experience:

Grade 12 or equivalent.

2 years relevant experience within a Supply Chain / Logistics and Warehouse Management environment.

Tertiary qualification not essential but will be advantageous.

Experience within a Chemical environment would be advantageous.

Strong Freight and Logistics experience would be advantageous.

Honest, healthy, and reliable.

Pastel V11 would be essential.

Syspro experience would be advantageous.

Intermediate knowledge in MS Office (Excel, Word and Powerpoint)

Basic Accounting Principles would be advantageous.

Personal Skills:

Presentable with excellent communication and coordinating skills.

Ability to produce accurate results within prescribed deadlines.

Ability to work under pressure and put in longer than standard hours if required.

Ability to work independently but be a team player.

Must enjoy problem solving and trouble shooting.

Ability to deal with multiple issues, tasks and priorities concurrently.

Positive, self-motivated, use own initiative and confident approach to work and colleagues.

Strong administrative and customer service skills with attention to detail, will be essential.

