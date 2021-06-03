Our client in the Automotive Industry is seeking a Maintenance Technician to join their team in Uitenhage.
Duties & Responsibilities
Install, repair and maintain all equipment and facilities
Analyse mechanical, electrical and operational problems on assigned equipment and make necessary corrections and running adjustments to maintain maximum production and quality
Try out equipment after repairs, changeovers or extended downtime
Record operational data, such as pressure readings, length of stroke, feeds and speeds for use in set-up and preventive maintenance records
Review production schedule and, when equipment is not scheduled for production, perform scheduled maintenance
Participate in Production System Efficiency and Quality System Efficiency workshops to support continuous improvement: propose and implement continuous productivity, process and quality improvement actions for all facilities
Facilitate equipment moves on the shop floor
Give advice on technical specifications of new equipment and alterations on existing equipment and facilities, making sure manufacturing, maintainability and Health, Safety & Environmental requirements are met
Set up requisitions for supplies, equipment and facilities
Participate in the management of the inventory of spare parts and consumables to eliminate downtime
Keep maintenance documentation up to date
Perform root cause analysis on equipment breakdowns
Desired Experience & Qualification
National Diploma or other relevant qualification.
Trade (Preferably Millwright) or 3-year technical diploma/ degree
At least 5 years of post-qualification maintenance/ engineering experience within a fast-paced manufacturing environment
Skills and competencies:
Proven ability to undertake tasks of substantial variety or complexity which require an extensive knowledge of fabrication/processing techniques, tools, materials, machines and equipment
Reading and understanding electrical, mechanical, pneumatic and hydraulic drawings
R and PLC experience.
Strong technical troubleshooting and fault-finding skills on electrical, mechanical and hydraulic equipment
Working knowledge of Quality system and Health, Safety and Environment skills
Advanced skills in maintenance management systems
Strong teamwork, interpersonal and communication skills
Ability to work in a matrix organisation
Minimum bi-lingual (proficient level of English required)
Should you wish to apply please email your cv to [Email Address Removed] If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks please consider your application unsuccessful.
