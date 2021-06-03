Maintenance Technician

Our client in the Automotive Industry is seeking a Maintenance Technician to join their team in Uitenhage.

Duties & Responsibilities

Install, repair and maintain all equipment and facilities

Analyse mechanical, electrical and operational problems on assigned equipment and make necessary corrections and running adjustments to maintain maximum production and quality

Try out equipment after repairs, changeovers or extended downtime

Record operational data, such as pressure readings, length of stroke, feeds and speeds for use in set-up and preventive maintenance records

Review production schedule and, when equipment is not scheduled for production, perform scheduled maintenance

Participate in Production System Efficiency and Quality System Efficiency workshops to support continuous improvement: propose and implement continuous productivity, process and quality improvement actions for all facilities

Facilitate equipment moves on the shop floor

Give advice on technical specifications of new equipment and alterations on existing equipment and facilities, making sure manufacturing, maintainability and Health, Safety & Environmental requirements are met

Set up requisitions for supplies, equipment and facilities

Participate in the management of the inventory of spare parts and consumables to eliminate downtime

Keep maintenance documentation up to date

Perform root cause analysis on equipment breakdowns

Desired Experience & Qualification

National Diploma or other relevant qualification.

Trade (Preferably Millwright) or 3-year technical diploma/ degree

At least 5 years of post-qualification maintenance/ engineering experience within a fast-paced manufacturing environment

Skills and competencies:

Proven ability to undertake tasks of substantial variety or complexity which require an extensive knowledge of fabrication/processing techniques, tools, materials, machines and equipment

Reading and understanding electrical, mechanical, pneumatic and hydraulic drawings

R and PLC experience.

Strong technical troubleshooting and fault-finding skills on electrical, mechanical and hydraulic equipment

Working knowledge of Quality system and Health, Safety and Environment skills

Advanced skills in maintenance management systems

Strong teamwork, interpersonal and communication skills

Ability to work in a matrix organisation

Minimum bi-lingual (proficient level of English required)

Should you wish to apply please email your cv to [Email Address Removed] If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Quality System Efficiency

Health

Safety

PLC

Millwright Trade

Install Equipment

Repair Equipment

Learn more/Apply for this position