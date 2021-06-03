Master Data Analyst Product at Massmart

WHY THIS JOB EXISTS AT MASSMART

This role is responsible for driving master data integrity, quality and continuous improvement within a dedicated data area (e.g. product, customer, vendor, associate, location, asset, or finance data etc.), including Information Systems/Data Systems (IS/DS) management.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

CORE ACTIVITIES and ACCOUNTABILITIES

Master Data Management

Support Master Data Manager in the development of relevant processes, procedures, and standards, providing specialist insight into specific data characteristics and requirements of specific data area.

Support master data teams in the maintenance of master data integrity and quality.

Define data rules and rulesets for specific data area, including for data validation.

Assist in the development and maintenance of relevant data definitions.

Specify and maintain data quality requirements for specific data area.

Monitor and report on data quality through data checks, analysis and dashboards and identify continuous improvement requirements.

Provide input into master data management and guide master data operations and master data validation teams in data capturing, cleansing and validation activities.

Oversee and control implementation of relevant data rulesets and data validation rulesets and rollout corrective measures to relevant data capture teams, where required.

Cross-check validation station data for data accuracy and integrity.

Investigate and follow-up on escalated data issues, providing problem solving support and process guidance.

Perform data extraction for analysis purposes.

Facilitate mass master data fixes.

IS/DS Management

Manage information or data system IS/DS for master data management for allocated data area, including rules and reporting.

Maintain master data database for allocated data area.

Perform relevant system checks and balances.

Teamwork and Self Management

Manage own career and skills development.

Participate in mentoring sessions by executives.

Manage own performance cycle.

Relationship Management

Engage internal customers and stakeholders and respond timeously to requests.

Build relationships within divisions, group and Walmart as well as key external stakeholders and service providers, as required.

Proactively manage divisional relationships and expectations.

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position

Qualification:

Degree or diploma in data management or similar relevant field

Relevant data management certifications advantageous

Experience:

2-3 years retail master data experience. SQL, SAP IS/DS and Front end development – Power BI or similar.

In-depth understanding of relevant data area critical e.g. product, customer, associate, e-commerce, location, asset, or finance data etc.

Competencies & Skills

Strong attention to detail

Analytical skills

Ability to plan and prioritise tasks

Strategic understanding of the purpose and application of data

Strong administration skills

Awareness of tools and technologies deployable in this area

Communication skills

Desired Skills:

Master Data Management

Retail Master Data

SAP

SQL

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

