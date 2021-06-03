Mechatronics Technician (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:An innovative Asset Protection Solutions Provider in Joburg seeks a self-driven & analytical Mechatronics Technician to render specialist electronic services in the design and manufacture of company products and solutions, project implementation, tests and commissioning activities. Providing both remote & field support, you will be expected to ensure the stable operation of customer purchased products (hardware and software). This includes installing, configuring, maintaining, supporting, and optimizing all sold products, PC hardware, software, and communication links at a site level which might also require end user training. You must possess a National Diploma in Mechatronics with at least 3 years suitable work experience and have completed a Mechatronics [URL Removed] and manufacture products and solutions

Design, specify, develop and enhance electro-mechanical systems and mechatronic devices.

Create automated systems and the software to control them.

Conduct research, document findings and present reports at meetings.

Develop design documents and specifications for mechanical parts, electro-mechanical systems, mechatronic devices and final products.

Identify areas of weakness in the production line or finished products and make recommendations for improvement.

Understand problems or customer briefs and develop solutions that satisfy them.

Select the required tools and materials for the manufacturing process.

Manufacture and test company products and solutions in line with specifications and instructions.

Take a leadership role and be prepared to work with and lead subordinates and support peers in the execution of duties.

Plan for and negotiate technical difficulties.

Coordinate and control the order cycle and associated information.

Workshop Health and Safety representative, in accordance with the Occupational Health and Safety Act 85 of 1993, which includes enforcement and preparing of paperwork for regulatory bodies.

Analyse logistical problems and produce new solutions.

Deliveries: Plan and coordinate drivers, vehicles, loads and journeys.

Package, handle, storage and transportation of raw and processed materials.

Quality Assurance. Ensure all items leaving the manufacture facility comply with specifications and standards and issue Certificates of Conformance against specifications.

Implement products and solutions

Install, test and commission company products and solutions in line with specifications and instructions.

Troubleshooting of products and installations.

Improvement of testing and commissioning techniques and toolsets.

Generate and maintain test plans, procedures and records for all on-site product implementation records.

Fulfil the role of the on-site quality representative.

Take a leadership role and be prepared to work with and lead subordinates and support peers in the execution of duties.

Plan for and negotiate technical difficulties.

Compliance with the Occupational Health and Safety Act 85 of 1993, which includes enforcement and preparing of paperwork for regulatory bodies.

Technical product support

Install, troubleshoot and maintain products.

Install hardware and software configurations, install, troubleshoot and maintain computer systems, hardware and peripherals.

Identify, analyse and repair product failures, requests for orders of replacement parts as required.

Provide technical product training and basic user functionality training to customer base when required.

Work closely with staff to implement appropriate policies to manage workflow and communication.

Support company centric programs like research and development, trade shows and workshops with technical expertise/product knowledge.

Provide technical product customer support

Resolve customer issues with hardware and software related issues on company provided technology.

Ensure customer satisfaction is maintained.

Escalate unresolvable technical issues to management as applicable.

Escalate unresolvable customer relationship issues to management as applicable.

Provide product feedback/customer suggestions to management.

Promote continuous improvement

Provide on-going training to improve overall remote and on-site support competencies

Interact with Customer Support, Sales, Marketing and Senior Management to continually evaluate and improve the products and support solutions within the scope of this job description.

Provide information that may improve overall company effectiveness, with recommendations for continuous improvement.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

National Diploma in Engineering (Mechatronics).

A completed Mechatronics Apprenticeship is mandatory. Additional courses would be advantageous.

Experience/Skills

3 Years relevant work experience.

Computer literate with experience in Microsoft Office.

Valid drivers licence.

Clearance by South African Police Service on a SAPS Clearance Certificate (SAPS 365).

ATTRIBUTES:

Self-starter with a passion for Engineering.

Strong communication, mathematical, analytical, and creative thinking skills.

Ability to work in a team or independently when required.

Remain flexible in filling other roles as may be required.

Involves other team members to establish best practices and decisions.

Acts in a professional manner that does not adversely affect the company or its image.

Must be willing to do any other tasks assigned during the course of duties.

