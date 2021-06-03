Microsoft Office 365 Technical Administrator at Global Synapse Technologies

- At least 5 years of professional IT experience.
- Experience in or exposure to a client facing role.
- Good communication skills.
- Amenable to a flexible work schedule, as the need arises.
- With solid Infrastructure background, strong understanding of servers, Active Directory or AD, and the like
- Very good O365 and Azure skills and experience (Infrastructure).
- Solid MS Exchange Skills
- Solid SharePoint Skills
- Proficient in MS Exchange and two or more O365 technologies (Teams – Sharepoint – Etc )
- Good to have if with certification on the following
- Microsoft Office 365 (Teams , Hybrid Exchange , SharePoint)
- Azure (Setup and security) Azure Administrator certification .
- MS Windows Server
- MS Exchange
- Provide customer-facing product engineering support for Office365.
- Provide real-time client support for faster resolution of cases.
- Conduct research on complex cases, contribute to knowledge management initiatives.
- As a knowledge champion, s/he is the focal point for communications, coordination and overall adherence to the Microsoft Office 365 knowledge management program.
- Position available for someone based in Cape Town or JHB.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
– Global Synapse is an IT company that specializes in Managed IT support and is a hardware and software reseller trading for over 14 years.
– Global Synapse manages over 30 clients, and is based in Cape Town and JHB.
– Dell Tier one reseller in personal, commercial and enterprise hardware and solutions.