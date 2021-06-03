Microsoft Office 365 Technical Administrator at Global Synapse Technologies

Jun 3, 2021

  • At least 5 years of professional IT experience.
  • Experience in or exposure to a client facing role.
  • Good communication skills.
  • Amenable to a flexible work schedule, as the need arises.
  • With solid Infrastructure background, strong understanding of servers, Active Directory or AD, and the like
  • Very good O365 and Azure skills and experience (Infrastructure).
  • Solid MS Exchange Skills
  • Solid SharePoint Skills
  • Proficient in MS Exchange and two or more O365 technologies (Teams – Sharepoint – Etc )
  • Good to have if with certification on the following
  • Microsoft Office 365 (Teams , Hybrid Exchange , SharePoint)
  • Azure (Setup and security) Azure Administrator certification .
  • MS Windows Server
  • MS Exchange
  • Provide customer-facing product engineering support for Office365.
  • Provide real-time client support for faster resolution of cases.
  • Conduct research on complex cases, contribute to knowledge management initiatives.
  • As a knowledge champion, s/he is the focal point for communications, coordination and overall adherence to the Microsoft Office 365 knowledge management program.
  • Position available for someone based in Cape Town or JHB.

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft Office 365
  • Teams
  • Hybrid Exchange
  • SharePoint
  • Azure
  • Azure Administrator certification
  • MS Windows Server
  • MS Exchange
  • Good communication skills
  • solid Infrastructure background
  • strong understanding of servers
  • Active Directory

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

– Global Synapse is an IT company that specializes in Managed IT support and is a hardware and software reseller trading for over 14 years.
– Global Synapse manages over 30 clients, and is based in Cape Town and JHB.
– Dell Tier one reseller in personal, commercial and enterprise hardware and solutions.

Learn more/Apply for this position