Microsoft Office 365 Technical Administrator at Global Synapse Technologies

At least 5 years of professional IT experience.

Experience in or exposure to a client facing role.

Good communication skills.

Amenable to a flexible work schedule, as the need arises.

With solid Infrastructure background, strong understanding of servers, Active Directory or AD, and the like

Very good O365 and Azure skills and experience (Infrastructure).

Solid MS Exchange Skills

Solid SharePoint Skills

Proficient in MS Exchange and two or more O365 technologies (Teams – Sharepoint – Etc )

Good to have if with certification on the following

Microsoft Office 365 (Teams , Hybrid Exchange , SharePoint)

Azure (Setup and security) Azure Administrator certification .

MS Windows Server

MS Exchange

Provide customer-facing product engineering support for Office365.

Provide real-time client support for faster resolution of cases.

Conduct research on complex cases, contribute to knowledge management initiatives.

As a knowledge champion, s/he is the focal point for communications, coordination and overall adherence to the Microsoft Office 365 knowledge management program.

Position available for someone based in Cape Town or JHB.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Office 365

Teams

Hybrid Exchange

SharePoint

Azure

Azure Administrator certification

MS Windows Server

MS Exchange

Good communication skills

solid Infrastructure background

strong understanding of servers

Active Directory

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

– Global Synapse is an IT company that specializes in Managed IT support and is a hardware and software reseller trading for over 14 years.

– Global Synapse manages over 30 clients, and is based in Cape Town and JHB.

– Dell Tier one reseller in personal, commercial and enterprise hardware and solutions.

