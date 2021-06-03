Microsoft Surface and the ROI for IT departments

To stay competitive in this new business and economic environment requires new strategies and practices. Technology is being recognised for its strategic importance as a critical component of the business, not just a source of cost efficiencies.

“It’s against this backdrop that Microsoft’s Surface PC has come of age, which is great news for the channel,” says Gary Pickford, chief commercial officer, Tarsus Distribution. “The value proposition of it being the most productive PC and 2-in1 or tablet is resonating. This is especially important in the post-Covid world where people continue to work remotely.”

The Surface range meets many of the requirements that IT departments are facing in the new world of work and offers enhanced return on investment (ROI) on a number of levels.

“IT professionals constantly face challenges with deploying devices, while keeping teams productive,” says Pickford. “Surface and Microsoft 365, supported by Windows, deliver a more efficient and secure platform while producing cost benefits and reducing complexity. Companies that are switching to Surface devices are reporting greater end user productivity due to simplified collaboration and device interfaces, benefits to IT efficiency because of simplified device deployment and management, and overall business cost savings thanks to enhanced security and device consolidation.”

Surface devices can be supplied and deployed faster in a decentralised manner, from anywhere. That means both remote workers and new employees can easily enrol their device, have it set up and begin work – accessing files and applications from wherever they are.

“Zero-touch device supply reduces deployment costs for IT, while Windows Autopilot, a cloud-based deployment technology, saves hours of time getting each device set up and ready for use,” says Daniel Collins, Microsoft Surface business development manager at Tarsus Distribution.

Surface devices come with Microsoft Endpoint Manager, which includes Microsoft Intune, increasing the accuracy rate and reducing time to implement patches and updates.

“IT professionals can also centrally manage all an organisation’s devices at scale with a single solution,” says Collins. “Device Firmware Configuration Interface (DFCI)2 and Microsoft Endpoint Manager enables them to remotely manage thousands of Surface devices down to the firmware layer. The devices have the unique ability to do this through Windows Autopilot.”

Surface warranty and support are also attractive. Each device comes with a minimum one-year warranty for hardware defects and malfunctions, and technical support options, with extended protection plans available for those who want more.

“With two-in-one devices there is often some compromise, whether that means shorter battery life or less speed, but with the Surface range that is not a worry,” says Pickford. “This means IT is no longer overwhelmed with managing several devices per user as the Surface eliminates the need for additional devices and reduces the complexity of managing multiple devices per user.”

For those who love an aspirational brand, Microsoft Surface does the trick too. The range is light, beautifully designed and comes with premium finishes.

Snappy performance and useful professional features also mean it is becoming a favourite among CFOs and CEOs, making it an enticing option for high-end business users too.