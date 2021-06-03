Millwright at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

A large manufacturing company in Silverton is looking at taking on a qualified Millwright to conduct mechanical and electrical maintenance and repairs on plant, machinery, and equipment.
You must be in possession of a Grade 12; Min N4 with Mathematics and Science with a section 13 Trade Tested – Millwright
Minimum 5 years in a similar role is required.
Key Performance Areas:
Maintenance Process (Scheduled):
- Receive Maintenance Schedules, interpret instructions and plan maintenance and repair work
- Inspect the tooling and determine spares and consumables requirements
- Generate Job Requisitions for scheduled maintenance work
- Transport tools, equipment and spares to the work site
Maintenance Process (Breakdown):
- Attend to machine breakdowns of a mechanical/electrical nature for all equipment under engineering functional control
- Update the responsible person on progress of repairs
- Escalate the problem to the next level if it cannot be resolved successfully
- Capture all information related to the breakdown to aid in determining the root cause.
Mechanical Maintenance:
- Perform routine maintenance
- Align machines and equipment
- Diagnose and repair faults on equipment and machinery during production/operation
- Commission and refurbish machines / equipment
- Operate and monitor a drilling machine to produce simple components
- Operate and monitor a lathe to produce simple components
- Operate and monitor a milling machine to produce simple components
- Operate and monitor a surface grinding machine to produce simple components
- Operate the Electrical Discharge Machine (EDM) to seal moulds
- Perform basic and MIG/TIG welding of metals
- Grind tools and drill bits
- Maintain mechanical equipment
Electrical Maintenance:
- Design and construct Single/Three Phase Circuits
- Design and Install Electrical Wire Ways
- Construct, commission and do fault tracing on low voltage reticulation networks
- Install or replace and commission electrical equipment
- Wire, commission, test and inspect three phase electrical circuits [Industrial/Commercial installations]
- Inspect and clean (electrical machines; enhanced safety apparatus; electrical motors)
- Inspect and maintain electrical equipment
- Fault find and repair (Domestic appliances; single phase alternating current (AC) systems; three phase voltage electrical circuits
- Disconnect and connect electric motors
- Handle and care for electrical earthing gear and related equipment
- Joint low voltage cables
- Troubleshoot on programmable logic controllers
Fabrication
Instrumentation Maintenance