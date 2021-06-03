Millwright at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Jun 3, 2021

A large manufacturing company in Silverton is looking at taking on a qualified Millwright to conduct mechanical and electrical maintenance and repairs on plant, machinery, and equipment.

You must be in possession of a Grade 12; Min N4 with Mathematics and Science with a section 13 Trade Tested – Millwright
Minimum 5 years in a similar role is required.

Key Performance Areas:
Maintenance Process (Scheduled):

  • Receive Maintenance Schedules, interpret instructions and plan maintenance and repair work
  • Inspect the tooling and determine spares and consumables requirements
  • Generate Job Requisitions for scheduled maintenance work
  • Transport tools, equipment and spares to the work site

Maintenance Process (Breakdown):

  • Attend to machine breakdowns of a mechanical/electrical nature for all equipment under engineering functional control
  • Update the responsible person on progress of repairs
  • Escalate the problem to the next level if it cannot be resolved successfully
  • Capture all information related to the breakdown to aid in determining the root cause.

Mechanical Maintenance:

  • Perform routine maintenance
  • Align machines and equipment
  • Diagnose and repair faults on equipment and machinery during production/operation
  • Commission and refurbish machines / equipment
  • Operate and monitor a drilling machine to produce simple components
  • Operate and monitor a lathe to produce simple components
  • Operate and monitor a milling machine to produce simple components
  • Operate and monitor a surface grinding machine to produce simple components
  • Operate the Electrical Discharge Machine (EDM) to seal moulds
  • Perform basic and MIG/TIG welding of metals
  • Grind tools and drill bits
  • Maintain mechanical equipment

Electrical Maintenance:

  • Design and construct Single/Three Phase Circuits
  • Design and Install Electrical Wire Ways
  • Construct, commission and do fault tracing on low voltage reticulation networks
  • Install or replace and commission electrical equipment
  • Wire, commission, test and inspect three phase electrical circuits [Industrial/Commercial installations]
  • Inspect and clean (electrical machines; enhanced safety apparatus; electrical motors)
  • Inspect and maintain electrical equipment
  • Fault find and repair (Domestic appliances; single phase alternating current (AC) systems; three phase voltage electrical circuits
  • Disconnect and connect electric motors
  • Handle and care for electrical earthing gear and related equipment
  • Joint low voltage cables
  • Troubleshoot on programmable logic controllers

Fabrication

Instrumentation Maintenance

