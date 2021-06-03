Millwright at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

A large manufacturing company in Silverton is looking at taking on a qualified Millwright to conduct mechanical and electrical maintenance and repairs on plant, machinery, and equipment.

You must be in possession of a Grade 12; Min N4 with Mathematics and Science with a section 13 Trade Tested – Millwright

Minimum 5 years in a similar role is required.

Key Performance Areas:

Maintenance Process (Scheduled):

Receive Maintenance Schedules, interpret instructions and plan maintenance and repair work

Inspect the tooling and determine spares and consumables requirements

Generate Job Requisitions for scheduled maintenance work

Transport tools, equipment and spares to the work site

Maintenance Process (Breakdown):

Attend to machine breakdowns of a mechanical/electrical nature for all equipment under engineering functional control

Update the responsible person on progress of repairs

Escalate the problem to the next level if it cannot be resolved successfully

Capture all information related to the breakdown to aid in determining the root cause.

Mechanical Maintenance:



Perform routine maintenance

Align machines and equipment

Diagnose and repair faults on equipment and machinery during production/operation

Commission and refurbish machines / equipment

Operate and monitor a drilling machine to produce simple components

Operate and monitor a lathe to produce simple components

Operate and monitor a milling machine to produce simple components

Operate and monitor a surface grinding machine to produce simple components

Operate the Electrical Discharge Machine (EDM) to seal moulds

Perform basic and MIG/TIG welding of metals

Grind tools and drill bits

Maintain mechanical equipment

Electrical Maintenance:



Design and construct Single/Three Phase Circuits

Design and Install Electrical Wire Ways

Construct, commission and do fault tracing on low voltage reticulation networks

Install or replace and commission electrical equipment

Wire, commission, test and inspect three phase electrical circuits [Industrial/Commercial installations]

Inspect and clean (electrical machines; enhanced safety apparatus; electrical motors)

Inspect and maintain electrical equipment

Fault find and repair (Domestic appliances; single phase alternating current (AC) systems; three phase voltage electrical circuits

Disconnect and connect electric motors

Handle and care for electrical earthing gear and related equipment

Joint low voltage cables

Troubleshoot on programmable logic controllers

Fabrication

Instrumentation Maintenance

