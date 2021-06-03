Mine Overseer at Ntice Search

Our client, a successful, creative and ground-breaking consulting agency is currently looking for a Mine Overseer to be based in North WestRequirements

  • Grade 12 Certificate
  • Blasting Certificate of Competency is essential
  • Mine Overseer Certificate of Competence
  • 6 – 8 years experience in an underground mining environment
  • Minimum 3 years as a Mine Overseer
  • Trackless and Contractor experience is essential

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

