Native Developer

Some of the typical tasks will be:
Wearable development – native
Debugging and problem finding
Enhanchements
Input into the technical discussions and analysis
Adhere to business and technology standards and best practices for OT
Ensure customer satisfaction is high
Role specific knowledge:
C#
C (Tizen)
Java
Devops
Azure
Android Studio
Technical ability will be:
Optimise of application
Integration development
Native App development