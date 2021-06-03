Network Engineer I at Massmart

Summary: The Networks Engineer (Level 1) is a complex technical role with responsibility to optimise, administer and maintain computer networks and related systems.

Responsibilities include the planning, implementation, and engineering of network systems to ensure operational stability.

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:

Network Operation and Optimization:

Establish the networking environment by directing system installation and defining, documenting and enforcing system standards.

Maximize network performance by monitoring performance, troubleshooting network problems and outages, scheduling upgrades and collaborating with network architects on network optimization.

Secure network systems by establishing and enforcing policies, and defining and monitoring access.

Report network operational status by gathering and prioritizing information and managing projects.

Ensure the provisioning of 3rd line support – liaise with project management teams, third-line engineers and service desk engineers on a regular basis.

Analyzing incidents or requests and handling escalations of unresolved complex issues.

Service management:

Manage Capacity Utilisation and service delivery by:

Ensuring that Customer expectations and services provided are managed in terms of existing Service Level Agreements (SLAs).

Presenting and implementing innovation solutions.

Identifying opportunity to automate repetitive tasks and to reduce call volumes, save time and improve the overall service offering.

Implement projects in accordance with agreed policies, procedures. and ensure that all project deadlines are met.

Cost Management:

Provide inputs into the Financial plan and budget for the Networks stream.

Control Project Cost Variances by ensuring that:

Project costs are managed against time and resource allocations.

Strict adherence to Cost controls when implementing Projects to ensure that budget variances are pre-authorised in terms of existing governance and Financial policies.

Human Capital Management:

Train more junior support team members through mentoring and assisting with performance planning and evaluation.

Continuously strive to develop the skills and knowledge of self and others; for example, sharing reference material; presenting in innovation and team training sessions etc.

Strategic Planning:

Providing Technical inputs / requirements into areas that require improvement, new hardware or software.

Participate in any Change Management activities needed to support all IT Infrastructure changes in order to minimize Network system disruptions.

Develop tactical plans for various classes of network assets.

Requirements:

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications and Experience required for this position:

Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma, in Computer Science, Information Technology, Management Information Technology, Systems Engineering or related qualification.

Advanced technical certification on Networking:

Cisco; and

Fortigate.

Additional certification would be beneficial but not compulsory:

ITIL Foundation Certification.

5-7 years’ working experience of which at least 3 years should be at a senior engineer level or higher.

Knowledge and experience in: Supporting a complex network and communications infrastructure environment ranging from 400 – 1000+ network devices across 100’s of sites.

Desired Skills:

Network Systems

Network Maintenance

Network Infrastructure

Troubleshooting

Network system disruptions

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

