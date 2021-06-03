Network Engineer I at Massmart

Summary: The Networks Engineer (Level 1) is a complex technical role with responsibility to optimise, administer and maintain computer networks and related systems.
Responsibilities include the planning, implementation, and engineering of network systems to ensure operational stability.

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:
Network Operation and Optimization:

  • Establish the networking environment by directing system installation and defining, documenting and enforcing system standards.
  • Maximize network performance by monitoring performance, troubleshooting network problems and outages, scheduling upgrades and collaborating with network architects on network optimization.
  • Secure network systems by establishing and enforcing policies, and defining and monitoring access.
  • Report network operational status by gathering and prioritizing information and managing projects.
  • Ensure the provisioning of 3rd line support – liaise with project management teams, third-line engineers and service desk engineers on a regular basis.
  • Analyzing incidents or requests and handling escalations of unresolved complex issues.

Service management:

  • Manage Capacity Utilisation and service delivery by:
  • Ensuring that Customer expectations and services provided are managed in terms of existing Service Level Agreements (SLAs).
  • Presenting and implementing innovation solutions.
  • Identifying opportunity to automate repetitive tasks and to reduce call volumes, save time and improve the overall service offering.
  • Implement projects in accordance with agreed policies, procedures. and ensure that all project deadlines are met.

Cost Management:

  • Provide inputs into the Financial plan and budget for the Networks stream.
  • Control Project Cost Variances by ensuring that:
  • Project costs are managed against time and resource allocations.
  • Strict adherence to Cost controls when implementing Projects to ensure that budget variances are pre-authorised in terms of existing governance and Financial policies.

Human Capital Management:

  • Train more junior support team members through mentoring and assisting with performance planning and evaluation.
  • Continuously strive to develop the skills and knowledge of self and others; for example, sharing reference material; presenting in innovation and team training sessions etc.

Strategic Planning:

  • Providing Technical inputs / requirements into areas that require improvement, new hardware or software.

  • Participate in any Change Management activities needed to support all IT Infrastructure changes in order to minimize Network system disruptions.

  • Develop tactical plans for various classes of network assets.

Requirements:
Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications and Experience required for this position:

  • Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma, in Computer Science, Information Technology, Management Information Technology, Systems Engineering or related qualification.

Advanced technical certification on Networking:

  • Cisco; and
  • Fortigate.

Additional certification would be beneficial but not compulsory:

  • ITIL Foundation Certification.
  • 5-7 years’ working experience of which at least 3 years should be at a senior engineer level or higher.
  • Knowledge and experience in: Supporting a complex network and communications infrastructure environment ranging from 400 – 1000+ network devices across 100’s of sites.

Desired Skills:

  • Network Systems
  • Network Maintenance
  • Network Infrastructure
  • Troubleshooting
  • Network system disruptions

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

