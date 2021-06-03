Network Engineer I at Massmart

Summary: The Networks Engineer (Level 1) is a complex technical role with responsibility to optimise, administer and maintain computer networks and related systems.
Responsibilities include the planning, implementation, and engineering of network systems to ensure operational stability.
FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:
Network Operation and Optimization:
- Establish the networking environment by directing system installation and defining, documenting and enforcing system standards.
- Maximize network performance by monitoring performance, troubleshooting network problems and outages, scheduling upgrades and collaborating with network architects on network optimization.
- Secure network systems by establishing and enforcing policies, and defining and monitoring access.
- Report network operational status by gathering and prioritizing information and managing projects.
- Ensure the provisioning of 3rd line support – liaise with project management teams, third-line engineers and service desk engineers on a regular basis.
- Analyzing incidents or requests and handling escalations of unresolved complex issues.
Service management:
- Manage Capacity Utilisation and service delivery by:
- Ensuring that Customer expectations and services provided are managed in terms of existing Service Level Agreements (SLAs).
- Presenting and implementing innovation solutions.
- Identifying opportunity to automate repetitive tasks and to reduce call volumes, save time and improve the overall service offering.
- Implement projects in accordance with agreed policies, procedures. and ensure that all project deadlines are met.
Cost Management:
- Provide inputs into the Financial plan and budget for the Networks stream.
- Control Project Cost Variances by ensuring that:
- Project costs are managed against time and resource allocations.
- Strict adherence to Cost controls when implementing Projects to ensure that budget variances are pre-authorised in terms of existing governance and Financial policies.
Human Capital Management:
- Train more junior support team members through mentoring and assisting with performance planning and evaluation.
- Continuously strive to develop the skills and knowledge of self and others; for example, sharing reference material; presenting in innovation and team training sessions etc.
Strategic Planning:
- Providing Technical inputs / requirements into areas that require improvement, new hardware or software.
-
Participate in any Change Management activities needed to support all IT Infrastructure changes in order to minimize Network system disruptions.
-
Develop tactical plans for various classes of network assets.
Requirements:
Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications and Experience required for this position:
- Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma, in Computer Science, Information Technology, Management Information Technology, Systems Engineering or related qualification.
Advanced technical certification on Networking:
- Cisco; and
- Fortigate.
Additional certification would be beneficial but not compulsory:
- ITIL Foundation Certification.
- 5-7 years’ working experience of which at least 3 years should be at a senior engineer level or higher.
- Knowledge and experience in: Supporting a complex network and communications infrastructure environment ranging from 400 – 1000+ network devices across 100’s of sites.
Desired Skills:
- Network Systems
- Network Maintenance
- Network Infrastructure
- Troubleshooting
- Network system disruptions
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma