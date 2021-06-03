Network Security Engineer at Massmart

The role will have the responsibility of ensuring the architecting and the deployment of technology in area of responsible. Its primary purpose is to securely ensure that security standards are developed and maintained on a frequent basis and according to industry best practices and security Framework.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Protection strategy:

Implementation of short, medium and long-term strategy in Information Security, with guidance from the InfoSec Senior Managers and Wal-Mart subject matter experts

Evaluate third party vendors for identifying the most cost efficient and relevant offerings as and when needed

Supporting the Architecture team during planning, design, development, Installation and troubleshooting processes

Technical Expert planning and implementation:

Developing and Implementation of core security systems

Ensure that all classified data, including financial, personal, business and Intellectual Property, is safe

Designing robust and as far as possible secure systems that are not vulnerable to penetration or hacking.

Use various mathematical or statistical models in the quest to analyze and secure potential threats to their systems

Provide an all-encompassing role, from the initial theoretical to the ultimate practical implementation of secure communications, processing and storage of data

Responsible for documenting technical processes and procedures

Perform trend analysis, identify top incidents and work with respective teams/individuals to minimize incidents and prepare weekly & monthly status reports

Provide timely communication and actionable intelligence to support the protection of information assets and supporting infrastructure

Prototyping of new security solutions using programming techniques that incorporate the most secure programming practices which may be required along with staff training

Assist with compliance, ensuring endpoint security tools are properly installed and fully functional across the organization

Measuring performance of upgraded or newly installed systems

Stakeholder management:

Maintain and build effective, professional relationships with third party vendors and service providers that result in timely delivery of requirements and the highest standards of quality and cost effectiveness

Work with internal stakeholders to gather requirements and develop the most effective solutions

Constant engagement with management to determine company’s current and future needs

Identifying potential problems and notifying the relevant stakeholders in a timely manner

Monitoring processes, users and methods, and developing plans for increased efficiency

Coordinating with other teams and colleagues to ensure quality assurance of systems are maintained at best approved standards

Performing quality control on all projects and making recommendations for improvement

Project managing the design and implementation at times

Provide business with design ideas and implementation schematics

Training staff on system procedures

Providing leadership with post-implementation feedback

Knowledge Management:

Keep abreast with latest trends in the technical Stream for InfoSec

Participate in seminars/conferences/forums to keep up-to-date with the industry best practices

Egage in on-going development by training and enhancement of IT security

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications and Experience required for this position

Bachelor’s degree in a related field such as Mathematics, Computer Engineering or Computer Science would be preferred.

Certification in Information Security

Previous work experience in Technical Architecture.

3-5 years’ experience on security projects for major organizations is desirable.

