New vice-president, MD for 3M Middle East and Africa

3M has announced the appointment of Laszlo Svinger as its new vice-president and MD: Middle East, and Africa.

In his role, Svinger will oversee the strategic expansion and sustained growth of 3M across the region.

Svinger’s business development and management experience spans over 25 years. Prior to joining 3M, he held several managerial positions within major international companies at oil and gas sector such as ExxonMobil and ENI (Agip).

The new MEA head brings a wealth of experience as a global industry and healthcare senior executive having joined the company in 2008 as Business Development Manager, Safety, Security and Protection System with 3M Hungary. He was responsible for driving sustainable financial growth and forging strong relationships with clients. He was later assigned to lead 3M’s Healthcare Business in Russia before moving to the United Arab Emirates as CEEMEA Area Director for Health Care Business Group and most recently holding the position of EMEA Area Director for Food Safety Division.

Svinger comments: “I am looking forward to lead 3M’s efforts in the region, building new experiences that significantly enhance people’s lives and steering the company forward across MEA. Our focus on being a purpose-driven enterprise, sustaining a science-based, collaborative approach to improving lives remains as strong as ever, joint together with our employees, customers, partners, governments, and communities.”